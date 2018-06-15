Report: Chesapeake Bay Health Trending Upward for First Time - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Report: Chesapeake Bay Health Trending Upward for First Time

Posted: Jun 15, 2018 1:17 PM Updated:
(Photo: WBOC) (Photo: WBOC)

CAMBRIDGE, Md. (AP/WBOC)- The health of the entire Chesapeake Bay is showing unprecedented signs of improvement as undersea grasses spread and the blue crab population increases.           

The University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science said Friday that the bay's overall condition is trending upward for the first time since the school began issuing report cards on bay health 12 years ago.      

"We have seen individual regions improving before, but not the entire Chesapeake Bay. It seems that the restoration efforts are beginning to take hold,” said Bill Dennison, UMCES' Vice President for science application.   

The UMCES gave the nation's largest estuary an overall C grade for 2017, the same grade it has received each year since 2015. But researchers see significantly improving trends in several regions -- proof, they say, that efforts to reduce pollution by states in the watershed are working.           

In particular, the report card shows aquatic grasses returning, to the largest extent ever recorded.

“Underwater grasses are sentinels of change in the shallow waters of Chesapeake Bay,” said Robert Orth, professor of Marine Biology at the Virginia Institute of Marine Science. “Not only are we seeing more grasses in areas where they’ve been thriving like the Susquehanna Flats, but we’re actually seeing them appear in areas around Solomons Island and in the York River where they vanished decades ago.”

There were also improvements in seven bay regions, including the James River which attained an impressive B- for the first time. Other regions that scored better this year are the Elizabeth River, Choptank River, and Upper Western Shore. The region closest to Washington, D.C., the Potomac River, did not show improvement this year.

Following the release of the report card, Beth McGee, director of science and agricultural policy for the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, issued the following statement:

“The UMCES Report Card’s findings are yet another sign the Chesapeake Clean Water Blueprint is working," she said. “And there is more good news. New research indicates that as pollution is reduced and the dead zone gets smaller, one of the negative feed-back loops that feed late summer algae blooms is uncoupled.   This change in the bay’s natural processes, while still in its early stages, bodes well for the bay’s recovery.”

For more information about the 2017 Chesapeake Bay Report Card including region-specific data, visit chesapeakebay.ecoreportcard.org.

 

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Laurel Man Sentenced For Attempted Rape, Burglary

    Laurel Man Sentenced For Attempted Rape, Burglary

    Jun 15, 2018 5:59 PM2018-06-15 21:59:00 GMT
    Friday, June 15 2018 5:59 PM EDT2018-06-15 21:59:48 GMT
    A Laurel man was sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to attempted rape and burglary.More
    A Laurel man was sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to attempted rape and burglary.More

  • Federal Budget Lacks Funding for Tred Avon River Oyster Restoration

    Federal Budget Lacks Funding for Tred Avon River Oyster Restoration

    Jun 15, 2018 5:15 PM2018-06-15 21:15:00 GMT
    Friday, June 15 2018 5:15 PM EDT2018-06-15 21:15:37 GMT
    The oyster reef restoration in the Tred Avon River was close to finishing, but 2018's federal spending budget didn't give the the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers the $3-$5 million they needed to continue the project.More
    The oyster reef restoration in the Tred Avon River was close to finishing, but 2018's federal spending budget didn't give the the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers the $3-$5 million they needed to continue the project.More

  • Former Cape May-Lewes Ferry Twin Capes Sunk

    Former Cape May-Lewes Ferry Twin Capes Sunk

    Jun 15, 2018 2:27 PM2018-06-15 18:27:00 GMT
    Friday, June 15 2018 2:27 PM EDT2018-06-15 18:27:47 GMT
    Retired Lewes-to-Cape May ferry M/V Twin Capes under tow and en route to joining Delaware’s acclaimed artificial reef system. (Photo: DNREC)Retired Lewes-to-Cape May ferry M/V Twin Capes under tow and en route to joining Delaware’s acclaimed artificial reef system. (Photo: DNREC)
    Retired Lewes-to-Cape May ferry M/V Twin Capes under tow and en route to joining Delaware’s acclaimed artificial reef system. (Photo: DNREC)Retired Lewes-to-Cape May ferry M/V Twin Capes under tow and en route to joining Delaware’s acclaimed artificial reef system. (Photo: DNREC)
    The M/V Twin Capes, a ferry christened 43 years ago on the Delaware Bay and retired after thousands of runs between her namesakes Cape Henlopen, Delaware, and Cape May, New Jersey, was sunk Friday to become part of Delaware’s artificial reef system.More
    The M/V Twin Capes, a ferry christened 43 years ago on the Delaware Bay and retired after thousands of runs between her namesakes Cape Henlopen, Delaware, and Cape May, New Jersey, was sunk Friday to become part of Delaware’s artificial reef system. More

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Milford Couple Arrested for $100K Insurance Fraud

    Milford Couple Arrested for $100K Insurance Fraud

    Jun 15, 2018 8:45 AM2018-06-15 12:45:00 GMT
    Friday, June 15 2018 8:48 AM EDT2018-06-15 12:48:46 GMT
    A Delaware grand jury has indicted a Milford couple for insurance fraud following allegations that they filed more than $100,000 in insurance claims for a car accident that didn't happen.More
    A Delaware grand jury has indicted a Milford couple for insurance fraud following allegations that they filed more than $100,000 in insurance claims for a car accident that didn't happen. More

  • Former Cape May-Lewes Ferry Twin Capes Sunk

    Former Cape May-Lewes Ferry Twin Capes Sunk

    Jun 15, 2018 2:27 PM2018-06-15 18:27:00 GMT
    Friday, June 15 2018 2:27 PM EDT2018-06-15 18:27:47 GMT
    Retired Lewes-to-Cape May ferry M/V Twin Capes under tow and en route to joining Delaware’s acclaimed artificial reef system. (Photo: DNREC)Retired Lewes-to-Cape May ferry M/V Twin Capes under tow and en route to joining Delaware’s acclaimed artificial reef system. (Photo: DNREC)
    Retired Lewes-to-Cape May ferry M/V Twin Capes under tow and en route to joining Delaware’s acclaimed artificial reef system. (Photo: DNREC)Retired Lewes-to-Cape May ferry M/V Twin Capes under tow and en route to joining Delaware’s acclaimed artificial reef system. (Photo: DNREC)
    The M/V Twin Capes, a ferry christened 43 years ago on the Delaware Bay and retired after thousands of runs between her namesakes Cape Henlopen, Delaware, and Cape May, New Jersey, was sunk Friday to become part of Delaware’s artificial reef system.More
    The M/V Twin Capes, a ferry christened 43 years ago on the Delaware Bay and retired after thousands of runs between her namesakes Cape Henlopen, Delaware, and Cape May, New Jersey, was sunk Friday to become part of Delaware’s artificial reef system. More

  • Naval Academy to Nike: Stop Using Logo Similar to Our Crest

    Naval Academy to Nike: Stop Using Logo Similar to Our Crest

    Jun 15, 2018 8:09 AM2018-06-15 12:09:00 GMT
    Friday, June 15 2018 8:09 AM EDT2018-06-15 12:09:41 GMT
    (Photo: CBS)(Photo: CBS)
    (Photo: CBS)(Photo: CBS)
    The U.S. Naval Academy in Maryland is demanding that Nike and a Los Angeles-based boutique stop using a logo closely resembling the college's historic crest.More
    The U.S. Naval Academy in Maryland is demanding that Nike and a Los Angeles-based boutique stop using a logo closely resembling the college's historic crest.More

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • Unexpected Discovery Made in Ocean City Median Project

    Unexpected Discovery Made in Ocean City Median Project

    Cones and construction are scattered along Coastal Highway in Ocean City. Initially postponed, the median project will put a divider up in the middle of the two lanes of traffic from 44th to 62nd St.

    State Highway Administration confirms the median project is on schedule and is expected to be completed by Memorial Day, but some folks in town have their doubts about that completion time.

    More

    Cones and construction are scattered along Coastal Highway in Ocean City. Initially postponed, the median project will put a divider up in the middle of the two lanes of traffic from 44th to 62nd St.

    State Highway Administration confirms the median project is on schedule and is expected to be completed by Memorial Day, but some folks in town have their doubts about that completion time.

    More

  • Firefly Music Festival Opens in Dover

    Firefly Music Festival Opens in Dover

    The Firefly Music Festival kicked off on Thursday under sunny skies as thousands of people descended on the Woodlands in Dover, which organizers said has been given additional security measures.

    Many campers picking up their festival passes also took time to transfer liquids like alcohol from glass containers to plastic ones --- a move many made after hearing that people who arrived on Wednesday had to discard glass containers.

    More

    The Firefly Music Festival kicked off on Thursday under sunny skies as thousands of people descended on the Woodlands in Dover, which organizers said has been given additional security measures.

    Many campers picking up their festival passes also took time to transfer liquids like alcohol from glass containers to plastic ones --- a move many made after hearing that people who arrived on Wednesday had to discard glass containers.

    More

  • Domino's Paves Milford Roads for Better Pizza Delivery

    Domino's Paves Milford Roads for Better Pizza Delivery

    Safer roads, and safer pizza. Domino's Pizza is making sure their deliveries get to their customers doors all intact. Their solution to the problem, come into communities and patch up the potholes. Milford, Delaware was one of the first towns across the country to have bumps and cracks in the road filled in.

    More

    Safer roads, and safer pizza. Domino's Pizza is making sure their deliveries get to their customers doors all intact. Their solution to the problem, come into communities and patch up the potholes. Milford, Delaware was one of the first towns across the country to have bumps and cracks in the road filled in.

    More

  • Maryland News</span><div style="float:right"><a href="/global/Category.asp?C=185256">More &gt;&gt;</a></div><span>Maryland NewsMore>>

  • Federal Budget Lacks Funding for Tred Avon River Oyster Restoration

    Federal Budget Lacks Funding for Tred Avon River Oyster Restoration

    Jun 15, 2018 5:15 PM2018-06-15 21:15:00 GMT
    Friday, June 15 2018 5:15 PM EDT2018-06-15 21:15:37 GMT
    The oyster reef restoration in the Tred Avon River was close to finishing, but 2018's federal spending budget didn't give the the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers the $3-$5 million they needed to continue the project.More
    The oyster reef restoration in the Tred Avon River was close to finishing, but 2018's federal spending budget didn't give the the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers the $3-$5 million they needed to continue the project.More

  • Federal Officials: Prison Cellphone Jamming Test a Success

    Federal officials: Prison cellphone jamming test a success

    Friday, June 15 2018 1:24 PM EDT2018-06-15 17:24:08 GMT

    Federal officials say they conducted a successful test earlier this year of a jamming technology some hope will help combat the threat posed by inmates with smuggled cellphones.

    More

    Federal officials say they conducted a successful test earlier this year of a jamming technology some hope will help combat the threat posed by inmates with smuggled cellphones.

    More

  • Report: Chesapeake Bay Health Trending Upward for First Time

    Report: Chesapeake Bay Health Trending Upward for First Time

    Jun 15, 2018 1:17 PM2018-06-15 17:17:00 GMT
    Friday, June 15 2018 1:47 PM EDT2018-06-15 17:47:47 GMT
    (Photo: WBOC)(Photo: WBOC)
    (Photo: WBOC)(Photo: WBOC)
    The health of the entire Chesapeake Bay is showing unprecedented signs of improvement as undersea grasses spread and the blue crab population increases.More
    The health of the entire Chesapeake Bay is showing unprecedented signs of improvement as undersea grasses spread and the blue crab population increases.           More
    •   
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices