Federal Budget Lacks Funding for Tred Avon River Oyster Restorat - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Federal Budget Lacks Funding for Tred Avon River Oyster Restoration

Posted: Jun 15, 2018 5:15 PM Updated:

EASTON, Md. - The oyster reef restoration in the Tred Avon River was close to finishing, but 2018's federal spending budget didn't give the the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers the $3-$5 million they needed to continue the project.

Environmentalist Kelley Cox, of the Phillips Wharf Environmental Center, says it's a shame the project couldn't finish.

"I think it's a waste of what they've already done," Cox said.

Large claws dropped a mixture of rock and shell into the river's bottom. Out of 146 acres they hoped to restore, 45 acres still need reefs and oysters, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Watermen like Rob Newberry, of the Delmarva Fisheries Association, say it's time things change. Newberry says too many taxpayer dollars are wasted on restoration and similar projects.

"For what we're getting and all the problems isn't working, we need to reevaluate it," Newberry said.

Cox says it could be a chance for private investments to kick in such as aquaculture - a process that allows people to produce and grow their own oysters.

Newberry says it's not a bad idea, but better money could be spent on programs like the watermen's Seed and Shell Program - a program that uses state money to put old shell back into the Bay.

For now -- the army corps of engineers says nothing much can be done except monitor the reefs that are already planted.

On Monday, Maryland Senators Chris Van Hollen and Ben Cardin said they were disappointed with the lack of funding for the Tred Avon River oyster restoration project. Both lawmakers said they'd try to work with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers as well as the state to get the project back on track.

 

 

 

 

 

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Closure of Dover ACME Impacts Some Firefly Artists

    Closure of Dover ACME Impacts Some Firefly Artists

    Jun 15, 2018 7:26 PM2018-06-15 23:26:00 GMT
    Friday, June 15 2018 7:26 PM EDT2018-06-15 23:26:48 GMT
    DOVER, Del. --- The closure to the ACME Markets store in Dover impacted some people attending the Firefly Music Festival. The store was within walking distance of the music festival and was a frequent stop for attendees who wanted to grab food or grocerieMore
    DOVER, Del. --- The closure to the ACME Markets store in Dover impacted some people attending the Firefly Music Festival. The store was within walking distance of the music festival and was a frequent stop for attendees who wanted to grab food or grocerieMore

  • Firefly Expects Eminem to Use Controversial Sound Effect Despite Recent Criticism

    Firefly Expects Eminem to Use Controversial Sound Effect Despite Recent Criticism

    Jun 15, 2018 7:20 PM2018-06-15 23:20:00 GMT
    Friday, June 15 2018 7:20 PM EDT2018-06-15 23:20:37 GMT
    DOVER, Del. --- When Eminem performs at Firefly Music Festival on Saturday it's expected to include a sound effect that drew criticism because many people said it sounded similar to a gunshot, festival organizers said. Michael Coco with Red Frog Events saMore
    DOVER, Del. --- When Eminem performs at Firefly Music Festival on Saturday it's expected to include a sound effect that drew criticism because many people said it sounded similar to a gunshot, festival organizers said. Michael Coco with Red Frog Events saMore

  • Impaired Driving Leads to Multiple Charges for Milton Man

    Impaired Driving Leads to Multiple Charges for Milton Man

    Jun 15, 2018 6:15 PM2018-06-15 22:15:00 GMT
    Friday, June 15 2018 6:15 PM EDT2018-06-15 22:15:22 GMT
    A Milton man was arrested for driving under the influence of a drug with a child in the car, among other charges.More
    A Milton man was arrested for driving under the influence of a drug with a child in the car, among other charges.More

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Former Cape May-Lewes Ferry Twin Capes Sunk

    Former Cape May-Lewes Ferry Twin Capes Sunk

    Jun 15, 2018 2:27 PM2018-06-15 18:27:00 GMT
    Friday, June 15 2018 2:27 PM EDT2018-06-15 18:27:47 GMT
    Retired Lewes-to-Cape May ferry M/V Twin Capes under tow and en route to joining Delaware’s acclaimed artificial reef system. (Photo: DNREC)Retired Lewes-to-Cape May ferry M/V Twin Capes under tow and en route to joining Delaware’s acclaimed artificial reef system. (Photo: DNREC)
    Retired Lewes-to-Cape May ferry M/V Twin Capes under tow and en route to joining Delaware’s acclaimed artificial reef system. (Photo: DNREC)Retired Lewes-to-Cape May ferry M/V Twin Capes under tow and en route to joining Delaware’s acclaimed artificial reef system. (Photo: DNREC)
    The M/V Twin Capes, a ferry christened 43 years ago on the Delaware Bay and retired after thousands of runs between her namesakes Cape Henlopen, Delaware, and Cape May, New Jersey, was sunk Friday to become part of Delaware’s artificial reef system.More
    The M/V Twin Capes, a ferry christened 43 years ago on the Delaware Bay and retired after thousands of runs between her namesakes Cape Henlopen, Delaware, and Cape May, New Jersey, was sunk Friday to become part of Delaware’s artificial reef system. More

  • Firefly Expects Eminem to Use Controversial Sound Effect Despite Recent Criticism

    Firefly Expects Eminem to Use Controversial Sound Effect Despite Recent Criticism

    Jun 15, 2018 7:20 PM2018-06-15 23:20:00 GMT
    Friday, June 15 2018 7:20 PM EDT2018-06-15 23:20:37 GMT
    DOVER, Del. --- When Eminem performs at Firefly Music Festival on Saturday it's expected to include a sound effect that drew criticism because many people said it sounded similar to a gunshot, festival organizers said. Michael Coco with Red Frog Events saMore
    DOVER, Del. --- When Eminem performs at Firefly Music Festival on Saturday it's expected to include a sound effect that drew criticism because many people said it sounded similar to a gunshot, festival organizers said. Michael Coco with Red Frog Events saMore

  • Laurel Man Sentenced For Attempted Rape, Burglary

    Laurel Man Sentenced For Attempted Rape, Burglary

    Jun 15, 2018 5:59 PM2018-06-15 21:59:00 GMT
    Friday, June 15 2018 5:59 PM EDT2018-06-15 21:59:48 GMT
    A Laurel man was sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to attempted rape and burglary.More
    A Laurel man was sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to attempted rape and burglary.More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices