Laurel Man Sentenced For Attempted Rape, Burglary

LAUREL, Del.- A Laurel man was sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to attempted rape and burglary.
Tyrone Jenkins-Heath, 22, was sentenced to 11 years behind bars for the 2017 incident.
In May of last year, Jenkins-Heath broke into a home on Penn Street in Laurel to steal items and force two women inside to perform oral sex on him. His plan was thwarted when the two women escaped through a bedroom window, according to prosecutors.
In April 2018, Jenkins-Health pleaded guilty to two counts of third-degree attempted rape and one court of second-degree burglary.
While incarcerated, he must complete the Transitions sex offender program. Following completion, Jenkins-Heath was ordered to stay at a sex offender halfway house for six months. After completing six months there, he will serve five years of probation. Additionally, he'll have to register as a Tier III sex offender.
Friday, June 15 2018 2:27 PM EDT2018-06-15 18:27:47 GMT
The M/V Twin Capes, a ferry christened 43 years ago on the Delaware Bay and retired after thousands of runs between her namesakes Cape Henlopen, Delaware, and Cape May, New Jersey, was sunk Friday to become part of Delaware's artificial reef system.
DOVER, Del. --- When Eminem performs at Firefly Music Festival on Saturday it's expected to include a sound effect that drew criticism because many people said it sounded similar to a gunshot, festival organizers said.
When Eminem performs at Firefly Music Festival on Saturday it's expected to include a sound effect that drew criticism because many people said it sounded similar to a gunshot, festival organizers said.
DOVER, Del. --- The closure to the ACME Markets store in Dover impacted some people attending the Firefly Music Festival. The store was within walking distance of the music festival and was a frequent stop for attendees who wanted to grab food or groceries.
Friday, June 15 2018 7:39 AM EDT2018-06-15 11:39:44 GMT
DOVER, Del. --- The Firefly Music Festival kicked off on Thursday under sunny skies as thousands of people descended on the Woodlands in Dover, which organizers said has been given additional security measures.
The Firefly Music Festival kicked off on Thursday under sunny skies as thousands of people descended on the Woodlands in Dover, which organizers said has been given additional security measures.