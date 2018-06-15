Laurel Man Sentenced For Attempted Rape, Burglary

LAUREL, Del.- A Laurel man was sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to attempted rape and burglary.

Tyrone Jenkins-Heath, 22, was sentenced to 11 years behind bars for the 2017 incident.

In May of last year, Jenkins-Heath broke into a home on Penn Street in Laurel to steal items and force two women inside to perform oral sex on him. His plan was thwarted when the two women escaped through a bedroom window, according to prosecutors.

In April 2018, Jenkins-Health pleaded guilty to two counts of third-degree attempted rape and one court of second-degree burglary.

While incarcerated, he must complete the Transitions sex offender program. Following completion, Jenkins-Heath was ordered to stay at a sex offender halfway house for six months. After completing six months there, he will serve five years of probation. Additionally, he'll have to register as a Tier III sex offender.