Laurel Man Sentenced For Attempted Rape, Burglary - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Laurel Man Sentenced For Attempted Rape, Burglary

Posted: Jun 15, 2018 5:59 PM Updated:

LAUREL, Del.- A Laurel man was sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to attempted rape and burglary.

Tyrone Jenkins-Heath, 22, was sentenced to 11 years behind bars for the 2017 incident.

In May of last year, Jenkins-Heath broke into a home on Penn Street in Laurel to steal items and force two women inside to perform oral sex on him. His plan was thwarted when the two women escaped through a bedroom window, according to prosecutors.

In April 2018, Jenkins-Health pleaded guilty to two counts of third-degree attempted rape and one court of second-degree burglary. 

While incarcerated, he must complete the Transitions sex offender program. Following completion, Jenkins-Heath was ordered to stay at a sex offender halfway house for six months. After completing six months there, he will serve five years of probation. Additionally, he'll have to register as a Tier III sex offender. 

 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Former Cape May-Lewes Ferry Twin Capes Sunk

    Former Cape May-Lewes Ferry Twin Capes Sunk

    Jun 15, 2018 2:27 PM2018-06-15 18:27:00 GMT
    Friday, June 15 2018 2:27 PM EDT2018-06-15 18:27:47 GMT
    Retired Lewes-to-Cape May ferry M/V Twin Capes under tow and en route to joining Delaware’s acclaimed artificial reef system. (Photo: DNREC)Retired Lewes-to-Cape May ferry M/V Twin Capes under tow and en route to joining Delaware’s acclaimed artificial reef system. (Photo: DNREC)
    Retired Lewes-to-Cape May ferry M/V Twin Capes under tow and en route to joining Delaware’s acclaimed artificial reef system. (Photo: DNREC)Retired Lewes-to-Cape May ferry M/V Twin Capes under tow and en route to joining Delaware’s acclaimed artificial reef system. (Photo: DNREC)
    The M/V Twin Capes, a ferry christened 43 years ago on the Delaware Bay and retired after thousands of runs between her namesakes Cape Henlopen, Delaware, and Cape May, New Jersey, was sunk Friday to become part of Delaware’s artificial reef system.More
    The M/V Twin Capes, a ferry christened 43 years ago on the Delaware Bay and retired after thousands of runs between her namesakes Cape Henlopen, Delaware, and Cape May, New Jersey, was sunk Friday to become part of Delaware’s artificial reef system. More

  • Firefly Expects Eminem to Use Controversial Sound Effect Despite Recent Criticism

    Firefly Expects Eminem to Use Controversial Sound Effect Despite Recent Criticism

    Jun 15, 2018 7:20 PM2018-06-15 23:20:00 GMT
    Friday, June 15 2018 7:20 PM EDT2018-06-15 23:20:37 GMT
    DOVER, Del. --- When Eminem performs at Firefly Music Festival on Saturday it's expected to include a sound effect that drew criticism because many people said it sounded similar to a gunshot, festival organizers said. Michael Coco with Red Frog Events saMore
    DOVER, Del. --- When Eminem performs at Firefly Music Festival on Saturday it's expected to include a sound effect that drew criticism because many people said it sounded similar to a gunshot, festival organizers said. Michael Coco with Red Frog Events saMore

  • Laurel Man Sentenced For Attempted Rape, Burglary

    Laurel Man Sentenced For Attempted Rape, Burglary

    Jun 15, 2018 5:59 PM2018-06-15 21:59:00 GMT
    Friday, June 15 2018 5:59 PM EDT2018-06-15 21:59:48 GMT
    A Laurel man was sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to attempted rape and burglary.More
    A Laurel man was sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to attempted rape and burglary.More

  • Delaware News</span><div style="float:right"><a href="/global/Category.asp?C=185255">More &gt;&gt;</a></div><span>Delaware NewsMore>>

  • Closure of Dover ACME Impacts Some Firefly Artists

    Closure of Dover ACME Impacts Some Firefly Artists

    Jun 15, 2018 7:26 PM2018-06-15 23:26:00 GMT
    Friday, June 15 2018 7:26 PM EDT2018-06-15 23:26:48 GMT
    DOVER, Del. --- The closure to the ACME Markets store in Dover impacted some people attending the Firefly Music Festival. The store was within walking distance of the music festival and was a frequent stop for attendees who wanted to grab food or grocerieMore
    DOVER, Del. --- The closure to the ACME Markets store in Dover impacted some people attending the Firefly Music Festival. The store was within walking distance of the music festival and was a frequent stop for attendees who wanted to grab food or grocerieMore

  • Firefly Expects Eminem to Use Controversial Sound Effect Despite Recent Criticism

    Firefly Expects Eminem to Use Controversial Sound Effect Despite Recent Criticism

    Jun 15, 2018 7:20 PM2018-06-15 23:20:00 GMT
    Friday, June 15 2018 7:20 PM EDT2018-06-15 23:20:37 GMT
    DOVER, Del. --- When Eminem performs at Firefly Music Festival on Saturday it's expected to include a sound effect that drew criticism because many people said it sounded similar to a gunshot, festival organizers said. Michael Coco with Red Frog Events saMore
    DOVER, Del. --- When Eminem performs at Firefly Music Festival on Saturday it's expected to include a sound effect that drew criticism because many people said it sounded similar to a gunshot, festival organizers said. Michael Coco with Red Frog Events saMore

  • Impaired Driving Leads to Multiple Charges for Milton Man

    Impaired Driving Leads to Multiple Charges for Milton Man

    Jun 15, 2018 6:15 PM2018-06-15 22:15:00 GMT
    Friday, June 15 2018 6:15 PM EDT2018-06-15 22:15:22 GMT
    A Milton man was arrested for driving under the influence of a drug with a child in the car, among other charges.More
    A Milton man was arrested for driving under the influence of a drug with a child in the car, among other charges.More
    •   
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices