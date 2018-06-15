Impaired Driving Leads to Multiple Charges for Milton Man - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Impaired Driving Leads to Multiple Charges for Milton Man

Posted: Jun 15, 2018 6:15 PM Updated:

MILFORD, Del.- A Milton man was arrested for driving under the influence of a drug with a child in the car, among other charges.

Jack Mitchell, 43, was pulled over near Lexus Drive around 3:20 p.m. Wednesday. 

Officers determined Mitchell was driving under the influence of an unknown substance. Additionally, he was driving with a suspended license, Milford police said.

A search of the car also revealed crack cocaine, according to police.

Mitchell was found to be wanted by the Kent County Court of Common Pleas.

He's been charged with possession of a controlled substance, endangering the welfare of a child, driving while suspended and driving a vehicle under the influence of a drug. 

Mitchell was presented at Justice of the Peace Court 2, where bail was set at $2,200 unsecured. He's scheduled to appear at the Sussex County Court of Common Pleas June 28 for an arraignment. 

 

 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Former Cape May-Lewes Ferry Twin Capes Sunk

    Former Cape May-Lewes Ferry Twin Capes Sunk

    Jun 15, 2018 2:27 PM2018-06-15 18:27:00 GMT
    Friday, June 15 2018 2:27 PM EDT2018-06-15 18:27:47 GMT
    Retired Lewes-to-Cape May ferry M/V Twin Capes under tow and en route to joining Delaware’s acclaimed artificial reef system. (Photo: DNREC)Retired Lewes-to-Cape May ferry M/V Twin Capes under tow and en route to joining Delaware’s acclaimed artificial reef system. (Photo: DNREC)
    Retired Lewes-to-Cape May ferry M/V Twin Capes under tow and en route to joining Delaware’s acclaimed artificial reef system. (Photo: DNREC)Retired Lewes-to-Cape May ferry M/V Twin Capes under tow and en route to joining Delaware’s acclaimed artificial reef system. (Photo: DNREC)
    The M/V Twin Capes, a ferry christened 43 years ago on the Delaware Bay and retired after thousands of runs between her namesakes Cape Henlopen, Delaware, and Cape May, New Jersey, was sunk Friday to become part of Delaware’s artificial reef system.More
    The M/V Twin Capes, a ferry christened 43 years ago on the Delaware Bay and retired after thousands of runs between her namesakes Cape Henlopen, Delaware, and Cape May, New Jersey, was sunk Friday to become part of Delaware’s artificial reef system. More

  • Milford Couple Arrested for $100K Insurance Fraud

    Milford Couple Arrested for $100K Insurance Fraud

    Jun 15, 2018 8:45 AM2018-06-15 12:45:00 GMT
    Friday, June 15 2018 8:48 AM EDT2018-06-15 12:48:46 GMT
    A Delaware grand jury has indicted a Milford couple for insurance fraud following allegations that they filed more than $100,000 in insurance claims for a car accident that didn't happen.More
    A Delaware grand jury has indicted a Milford couple for insurance fraud following allegations that they filed more than $100,000 in insurance claims for a car accident that didn't happen. More

  • Police: Woman Arrested After Attacking Husband With Hammer

    Woman Arrested After Assaulting Husband with a Hammer

    Jun 15, 2018 11:40 AM2018-06-15 15:40:00 GMT
    Friday, June 15 2018 12:59 PM EDT2018-06-15 16:59:27 GMT
    State Police say Kimberly F. Church attacked her husband with a hammer during an argument.State Police say Kimberly F. Church attacked her husband with a hammer during an argument.
    State Police say Kimberly F. Church attacked her husband with a hammer during an argument.State Police say Kimberly F. Church attacked her husband with a hammer during an argument.
    A Frankford, Delaware, woman was arrested on assault charges after police say she attacked her husband with a hammer during an argument.More
    A Frankford, Delaware, woman was arrested on assault charges after police say she attacked her husband with a hammer during an argument.More

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • Unexpected Discovery Made in Ocean City Median Project

    Unexpected Discovery Made in Ocean City Median Project

    Cones and construction are scattered along Coastal Highway in Ocean City. Initially postponed, the median project will put a divider up in the middle of the two lanes of traffic from 44th to 62nd St.

    State Highway Administration confirms the median project is on schedule and is expected to be completed by Memorial Day, but some folks in town have their doubts about that completion time.

    More

    Cones and construction are scattered along Coastal Highway in Ocean City. Initially postponed, the median project will put a divider up in the middle of the two lanes of traffic from 44th to 62nd St.

    State Highway Administration confirms the median project is on schedule and is expected to be completed by Memorial Day, but some folks in town have their doubts about that completion time.

    More

  • Firefly Music Festival Opens in Dover

    Firefly Music Festival Opens in Dover

    The Firefly Music Festival kicked off on Thursday under sunny skies as thousands of people descended on the Woodlands in Dover, which organizers said has been given additional security measures.

    Many campers picking up their festival passes also took time to transfer liquids like alcohol from glass containers to plastic ones --- a move many made after hearing that people who arrived on Wednesday had to discard glass containers.

    More

    The Firefly Music Festival kicked off on Thursday under sunny skies as thousands of people descended on the Woodlands in Dover, which organizers said has been given additional security measures.

    Many campers picking up their festival passes also took time to transfer liquids like alcohol from glass containers to plastic ones --- a move many made after hearing that people who arrived on Wednesday had to discard glass containers.

    More

  • Former Cape May-Lewes Ferry Twin Capes Sunk

    Former Cape May-Lewes Ferry Twin Capes Sunk

    The M/V Twin Capes, a ferry christened 43 years ago on the Delaware Bay and retired after thousands of runs between her namesakes Cape Henlopen, Delaware, and Cape May, New Jersey, was sunk Friday to become part of Delaware’s artificial reef system.

    More

    The M/V Twin Capes, a ferry christened 43 years ago on the Delaware Bay and retired after thousands of runs between her namesakes Cape Henlopen, Delaware, and Cape May, New Jersey, was sunk Friday to become part of Delaware’s artificial reef system.

    More

  • Delaware News</span><div style="float:right"><a href="/global/Category.asp?C=185255">More &gt;&gt;</a></div><span>Delaware NewsMore>>

  • Closure of Dover ACME Impacts Some Firefly Artists

    Closure of Dover ACME Impacts Some Firefly Artists

    Jun 15, 2018 7:26 PM2018-06-15 23:26:00 GMT
    Friday, June 15 2018 7:26 PM EDT2018-06-15 23:26:48 GMT
    DOVER, Del. --- The closure to the ACME Markets store in Dover impacted some people attending the Firefly Music Festival. The store was within walking distance of the music festival and was a frequent stop for attendees who wanted to grab food or grocerieMore
    DOVER, Del. --- The closure to the ACME Markets store in Dover impacted some people attending the Firefly Music Festival. The store was within walking distance of the music festival and was a frequent stop for attendees who wanted to grab food or grocerieMore

  • Firefly Expects Eminem to Use Controversial Sound Effect Despite Recent Criticism

    Firefly Expects Eminem to Use Controversial Sound Effect Despite Recent Criticism

    Jun 15, 2018 7:20 PM2018-06-15 23:20:00 GMT
    Friday, June 15 2018 7:20 PM EDT2018-06-15 23:20:37 GMT
    DOVER, Del. --- When Eminem performs at Firefly Music Festival on Saturday it's expected to include a sound effect that drew criticism because many people said it sounded similar to a gunshot, festival organizers said. Michael Coco with Red Frog Events saMore
    DOVER, Del. --- When Eminem performs at Firefly Music Festival on Saturday it's expected to include a sound effect that drew criticism because many people said it sounded similar to a gunshot, festival organizers said. Michael Coco with Red Frog Events saMore

  • Impaired Driving Leads to Multiple Charges for Milton Man

    Impaired Driving Leads to Multiple Charges for Milton Man

    Jun 15, 2018 6:15 PM2018-06-15 22:15:00 GMT
    Friday, June 15 2018 6:15 PM EDT2018-06-15 22:15:22 GMT
    A Milton man was arrested for driving under the influence of a drug with a child in the car, among other charges.More
    A Milton man was arrested for driving under the influence of a drug with a child in the car, among other charges.More
    •   
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices