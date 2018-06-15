Impaired Driving Leads to Multiple Charges for Milton Man

Friday, June 15 2018 2:27 PM EDT2018-06-15 18:27:47 GMT
Retired Lewes-to-Cape May ferry M/V Twin Capes under tow and en route to joining Delaware’s acclaimed artificial reef system. (Photo: DNREC)
The M/V Twin Capes, a ferry christened 43 years ago on the Delaware Bay and retired after thousands of runs between her namesakes Cape Henlopen, Delaware, and Cape May, New Jersey, was sunk Friday to become part of Delaware’s artificial reef system.More
The Firefly Music Festival kicked off on Thursday under sunny skies as thousands of people descended on the Woodlands in Dover, which organizers said has been given additional security measures.
Many campers picking up their festival passes also took time to transfer liquids like alcohol from glass containers to plastic ones --- a move many made after hearing that people who arrived on Wednesday had to discard glass containers.
Friday, June 15 2018 7:26 PM EDT2018-06-15 23:26:48 GMT
DOVER, Del. --- The closure to the ACME Markets store in Dover impacted some people attending the Firefly Music Festival. The store was within walking distance of the music festival and was a frequent stop for attendees who wanted to grab food or grocerieMore
Friday, June 15 2018 7:20 PM EDT2018-06-15 23:20:37 GMT
DOVER, Del. --- When Eminem performs at Firefly Music Festival on Saturday it's expected to include a sound effect that drew criticism because many people said it sounded similar to a gunshot, festival organizers said. Michael Coco with Red Frog Events saMore
Friday, June 15 2018 2:27 PM EDT2018-06-15 18:27:47 GMT
Friday, June 15 2018 7:39 AM EDT2018-06-15 11:39:44 GMT
