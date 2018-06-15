Impaired Driving Leads to Multiple Charges for Milton Man

MILFORD, Del.- A Milton man was arrested for driving under the influence of a drug with a child in the car, among other charges.

Jack Mitchell, 43, was pulled over near Lexus Drive around 3:20 p.m. Wednesday.

Officers determined Mitchell was driving under the influence of an unknown substance. Additionally, he was driving with a suspended license, Milford police said.

A search of the car also revealed crack cocaine, according to police.

Mitchell was found to be wanted by the Kent County Court of Common Pleas.

He's been charged with possession of a controlled substance, endangering the welfare of a child, driving while suspended and driving a vehicle under the influence of a drug.

Mitchell was presented at Justice of the Peace Court 2, where bail was set at $2,200 unsecured. He's scheduled to appear at the Sussex County Court of Common Pleas June 28 for an arraignment.