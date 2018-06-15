Firefly Expects Eminem to Use Controversial Sound Effect Despite Recent Criticism

DOVER, Del. --- When Eminem performs at Firefly Music Festival on Saturday it's expected to include a sound effect that drew criticism because many people said it sounded similar to a gunshot, festival organizers said.

Michael Coco with Red Frog Events said Firefly staff have been given indications that the sound effect is likely to be used during Eminem's performance this weekend, despite criticism from some people who were startled by the sound effect after hearing it during the rapper's performance at Bonaroo. Some criticised Eminem for using the sound effect in light of the mass shooting at a Las Vegas music festival and the bombing of an Ariana Grande concert in England.

"It is part of the song and it's something his team would still like to do. We're also making sure our security teams are aware of it so they don't overreact," he said.

Coco said fans attending the performance will be warned about the sound effect ahead of the show.

A manager for Eminem told media outlets the sound effect is not a gunshot but is a pyrotechnic concussion that has been used in his performances for years.