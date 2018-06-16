Closure of Dover ACME Impacts Some Firefly Attendees - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Closure of Dover ACME Impacts Some Firefly Attendees

Posted: Jun 16, 2018 6:54 AM Updated:

DOVER, Del. --- The closure to the ACME Markets store in Dover impacted some people attending the Firefly Music Festival.

The store was within walking distance of the music festival and was a frequent stop for attendees who wanted to grab food or groceries during the event.

ACME Markets announced it was closing the store and other locations as part of a new corporate strategy.

