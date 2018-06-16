Pedestrian Struck and Killed in Dover area

KENT COUNTY, Del.- Delaware State Police are investigating a crash that killed a 25-year-old Smyrna woman late Friday night.

According to police, shortly before 10 p.m, a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado was driving north on Route 13 north of Fast Landing Road. At the same time, a woman later identified as Larissa Tallhamer was running westbound across Route 13. Police say Tallhamer ran directly into the path of the car, was struck with its front bumper and thrown into the left lane.

Police say Tallhammer was pronounced dead at the scene. While its unknown if she was impaired at this time, police say Tallhamer was wearing dark clothing with no reflective material. The driver--a 49-year-old from Smyrna--was wearing a seat belt and stopped after the crash. Police say it does not appear he was under the influence.

Route 13 was shut down for four hours in that area as the crash was investigated and cleared. The Collision Reconstruction Unit is continuing its investigation.