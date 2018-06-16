Delaware State Police Investigating Serious Crash in Millsboro A - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

UPDATED POST: Delaware State Police Investigating Serious Crash in Millsboro Area

Posted: Jun 16, 2018 4:05 PM Updated:

MILLSBORO, Del.- Delaware State Police are investigating a serious crash involving a motorcycle.

Police say shortly before noon on Saturday, a 2016 GMC Canyon pickup truck pulling a trailer with a boat on it was traveling northbound on Oak Orchard Road. As the truck approached the entrance to the Oak Orchard Diner, a 1988 Harley Davidson motorcycle behind the truck tried to pass it. The motorcycle then struck the truck and fell to the ground. 

The motorcyclist, a 58-year-old man from Lewes, was not wearing a helmet. He was flown to Christiana Hospital where he is currently in critical condition. The truck driver and his passenger were not hurt. Police do not believe the driver was impaired, and are unsure if the motorcyclist was at the time of the crash.

Oak Orchard Road near Route 24 was closed for almost two and a half hours while the crash was cleared. It is still under investigation. 

