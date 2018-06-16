Ferry Sunk For Delaware Artificial Reef

Retired Lewes-to-Cape May ferry M/V Twin Capes under tow and en route to joining Delaware’s acclaimed artificial reef system. (Photo: DNREC)

CAPE HENLOPEN, Del. (AP) - A 320-foot-long ferry has been intentionally sunk to become part of an artificial reef off Delaware's coast.

The state's natural resources department says the M/V Twin Capes is now the latest underwater attraction in Delaware's artificial reef system. It says the old ferry will help enhance habitat for marine creatures and offer recreational diving opportunities.

The Twin Capes was scuttled Friday by Coleen Marine, a Norfolk, Virginia-based contractor.

The ferry joins a decommissioned destroyer and a one-time harbor tug intentionally sunk off regional coastlines.

In a web posting, Delaware authorities say the ferry's 70-foot vertical profile will attract sharks, tuna and other fish.