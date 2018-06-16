Ocean City Receives Big Crowd for Air Show



OCEAN CITY, Md--Tons of tourists made their way to Ocean City for the airshow and the town says they prepare all year for the big crowd.

Businesses say they love the airshow because it means big bucks.

"You'll have lines come all the way around, so it's pretty fun," says Jaelyn Bowdin.

Restaurants are not the only one who expect a big crowd, Ocean City Police say they're expecting thousands. They are beefing up their security on the boardwalk.

"More officers, guys that are normally off are going to be working, because of the traffic," says Officer Newcomb.

Ocean City Police recommends if you plan on attending the airshow, arrive extra early, to avoid traffic.