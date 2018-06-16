Two Hurt in Talbot County Crash

EASTON, Md.- Maryland State Police are on the scene of an accident they say hurt two people near Easton.

According to the Maryland State Police Easton Barrack, officers were dispatched to Route 50 near Old Skipton Road around 5 p.m. Saturday for a two vehicle crash.

Police say while no injuries were reported in one of the cars involved, the other had two injuries: the driver was flown to shock trauma and a passenger was transported to an area hospital.

Police are still investigating what led up to the crash and say part of the roadway is still shut down.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.