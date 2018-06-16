Ocean City Air Show Takes Off

OCEAN CITY, Md.--The 11th annual Ocean City Air Show took off this weekend and this year's show is all about honoring the military.

Thousands of tourists kept their eyes in the sky, as they enjoy 3.5 hours of pure excitement.

"I love it. I love it," says Jim Simon. "It's fun to see a display of both patriotism."

There were dozens of military and civilian performers in the sky including the shows main act, the Thunderbirds.

Jason Hughes is the Chief Enlisted Manager for the Thunderbirds and says a lot of preparation goes into impressing the audience.



"We practice very intensely during our training season practice," he explains. "Practice, practice, practice makes perfect."

Air Show officials say patriotism is what this year's show is all about.

"This year is more on the military side. You always want to salute the military in every way you can," says Public Relations director, Chris Dirato.

The show will continue Sunday from noon to four p.m.