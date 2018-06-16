Police Chase Injures Deputy in Salisbury

SALISBURY, Md.- An early morning police chase led to a Parsonsburg woman behind bars and a sheriff's deputy in the hospital in Salisbury.

According to the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office, around 7:30 a.m. officers were dispatched to a hit and run. While police were interviewing the victim, the suspect's car was spotted. Police attempted to pull the car over but the driver fled.

Police say the chase lasted for more than ten minutes. Officers say a sheriff's deputy was injured when the suspect nearly ran the officer over.

The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office says the chase ended when officers laid out spike strips on Lincoln Road. Officers then arrested the driver and identified her as 38-year-old Connie Lynn Fechoffstall of Parsonsburg.