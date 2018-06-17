Salisbury Fire Department Recovers Car in River

A man who delighted Ocean City crowds as "Boardwalk Elvis" has passed away. Norman Webb died Saturday after a battle with cancer. Webb roamed the boardwalk for decades dressed up as "the King." Webb would also sing Elvis songs in costume as well. A few weeks before his passing, Webb was awarded a key to Ocean City. Webb was 78 years old.More
On Friday, a former Cape May-Lewes ferry was sunk to become part of Delaware’s artificial reef system. The Twin Capes joined the Del-Jersey-Land reef’s submerged fleet that includes the ex-destroyer USS Arthur W. Radford, which went down in 2011 as the longest ship reefed on the East Coast, and the Zuni/Tamaroa, a Battle of Iwo Jima survivor turned US Coast Guard cutter that plied Atlantic waters for nearly 50 years.More
