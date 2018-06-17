Salisbury Fire Department Recovers Car in River

SALISBURY, Md.- The Salisbury Fire Department spent Sunday morning recovering a partially submerged car in the Wicomico River.

According to the fire department, firefighters were dispatched to the river near Market Street Inn around 11:30 a.m. Once on scene, officials found a car in the river with a person inside. The fire department described the person in the car as "combative" and required police assistance to remove the person from the car.

The fire department says divers attached a winch cable from a fire truck in order to keep the vehicle close to shore. The maneuver also kept the car from sinking any further.

It's not clear yet how the car got into the river or how many people were inside it before firefighters arrived on scene. The Salisbury Fire Department says it took fifteen minutes to remove the combative person from inside the car. That person was then taken the Peninsula Regional Medical Center for further treatment.