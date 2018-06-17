Double Homicide Reported in New Castle County - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Double Homicide Reported in New Castle County

Posted: Jun 17, 2018 4:47 PM Updated:
Two women are dead after this stabbing in Smyrna Two women are dead after this stabbing in Smyrna

BELVEDERE, Del. (AP) - Police in Delaware are investigating what appears to be a double homicide and offering a $10,000 reward to anyone who provides information leading to the capture of the killer.

In a Sunday statement, New Castle County Police say officers responding to a reported shooting in Belvedere found a wounded 15-year-old girl inside a car. A 35-year-old man was found a short distance away.

Police say both had "apparent gunshot wounds." The girl and the man were later pronounced dead by paramedics.

New Castle Police Col. Vaughn Bond has described it as a "heinous crime." He asked the public for help finding those "responsible for this senseless incident that has devastated and forever altered the lives of their loved ones."

No further details were immediately provided by investigators.

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Woman Found Dead at Firefly Campground

    Woman Found Dead at Firefly Campground

    Jun 17, 2018 4:22 PM2018-06-17 20:22:00 GMT
    Sunday, June 17 2018 4:22 PM EDT2018-06-17 20:22:42 GMT
    DOVER, Del.- The Dover Police Department is investigating after a 20-year-old woman was found dead at the firefly campground. Police say around 6:30 a.m. officers were alerted to an unresponsive woman at Firefly Camping Lot 18. Police say the woman was foMore
    DOVER, Del.- The Dover Police Department is investigating after a 20-year-old woman was found dead at the firefly campground. Police say around 6:30 a.m. officers were alerted to an unresponsive woman at Firefly Camping Lot 18. Police say the woman was foMore

  • Police Chase Injures Deputy in Salisbury

    Police Chase Injures Deputy in Salisbury

    Jun 16, 2018 10:04 PM2018-06-17 02:04:00 GMT
    Saturday, June 16 2018 10:13 PM EDT2018-06-17 02:13:26 GMT
    SALISBURY, Md.- An early morning police chase led to a Parsonsburg woman behind bars and a sheriff's deputy in the hospital in Salisbury. According to the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office, around 7:30 a.m. officers were dispatched to a hit and run. WhileMore
    SALISBURY, Md.- An early morning police chase led to a Parsonsburg woman behind bars and a sheriff's deputy in the hospital in Salisbury. According to the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office, around 7:30 a.m. officers were dispatched to a hit and run. While More

  • UPDATED POST: Delaware State Police Investigating Serious Crash in Millsboro Area

    Delaware State Police Investigating Serious Crash in Millsboro Area

    Jun 16, 2018 4:05 PM2018-06-16 20:05:00 GMT
    Saturday, June 16 2018 9:55 PM EDT2018-06-17 01:55:44 GMT
    MILLSBORO, Del.- Delaware State Police are on the scene of what they are classifying as a serious accident in the Millsboro area. Police say a crash involving a motorcycle occurred at 11:51 a.m. Saturday on Route 24 near Oak Orchard Road. Police closed RoMore
    MILLSBORO, Del.- Delaware State Police are on the scene of what they are classifying as a serious accident in the Millsboro area. Police say a crash involving a motorcycle occurred at 11:51 a.m. Saturday on Route 24 near Oak Orchard Road. Police closed RoMore

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Woman Found Dead at Firefly Campground

    Woman Found Dead at Firefly Campground

    Jun 17, 2018 4:22 PM2018-06-17 20:22:00 GMT
    Sunday, June 17 2018 4:22 PM EDT2018-06-17 20:22:42 GMT
    DOVER, Del.- The Dover Police Department is investigating after a 20-year-old woman was found dead at the firefly campground. Police say around 6:30 a.m. officers were alerted to an unresponsive woman at Firefly Camping Lot 18. Police say the woman was foMore
    DOVER, Del.- The Dover Police Department is investigating after a 20-year-old woman was found dead at the firefly campground. Police say around 6:30 a.m. officers were alerted to an unresponsive woman at Firefly Camping Lot 18. Police say the woman was foMore

  • Police Chase Injures Deputy in Salisbury

    Police Chase Injures Deputy in Salisbury

    Jun 16, 2018 10:04 PM2018-06-17 02:04:00 GMT
    Saturday, June 16 2018 10:13 PM EDT2018-06-17 02:13:26 GMT
    SALISBURY, Md.- An early morning police chase led to a Parsonsburg woman behind bars and a sheriff's deputy in the hospital in Salisbury. According to the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office, around 7:30 a.m. officers were dispatched to a hit and run. WhileMore
    SALISBURY, Md.- An early morning police chase led to a Parsonsburg woman behind bars and a sheriff's deputy in the hospital in Salisbury. According to the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office, around 7:30 a.m. officers were dispatched to a hit and run. While More

  • Ocean City's "Boardwalk Elvis" Passes Away

    Ocean City's "Boardwalk Elvis" Passes Away

    Jun 16, 2018 4:34 PM2018-06-16 20:34:00 GMT
    Saturday, June 16 2018 4:41 PM EDT2018-06-16 20:41:51 GMT
    OCEAN CITY, Md.- A man who delighted Ocean City crowds as "Boardwalk Elvis" has passed away. Norman Webb died Saturday after a battle with cancer. Webb roamed the boardwalk for decades dressed up as "the King." Webb would also sing Elvis songs in costumeMore
    OCEAN CITY, Md.- A man who delighted Ocean City crowds as "Boardwalk Elvis" has passed away. Norman Webb died Saturday after a battle with cancer. Webb roamed the boardwalk for decades dressed up as "the King." Webb would also sing Elvis songs in costume More

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • Ocean City's "Boardwalk Elvis" Passes Away

    Ocean City's "Boardwalk Elvis" Passes Away

    A man who delighted Ocean City crowds as "Boardwalk Elvis" has passed away. Norman Webb died Saturday after a battle with cancer. Webb roamed the boardwalk for decades dressed up as "the King." Webb would also sing Elvis songs in costume as well. A few weeks before his passing, Webb was awarded a key to Ocean City. Webb was 78 years old.

    More

    A man who delighted Ocean City crowds as "Boardwalk Elvis" has passed away. Norman Webb died Saturday after a battle with cancer. Webb roamed the boardwalk for decades dressed up as "the King." Webb would also sing Elvis songs in costume as well. A few weeks before his passing, Webb was awarded a key to Ocean City. Webb was 78 years old.

    More

  • Ocean City Air Show Takes Off

    Ocean City Air Show Takes Off

    The 11th Annual Ocean City Air Show took flight this weekend! And this year's show was all about honoring the military. WBOC's Caroline Coles shows us some of the high-flying stunts, and the crowd's excitement!
    More
    The 11th Annual Ocean City Air Show took flight this weekend! And this year's show was all about honoring the military. WBOC's Caroline Coles shows us some of the high-flying stunts, and the crowd's excitement!
    More

  • Watch: Former Cape May Ferry Sunk for Use as Artificial Reef

    Watch: Former Cape May Ferry Sunk for Use as Artificial Reef

    On Friday, a former Cape May-Lewes ferry was sunk to become part of Delaware’s artificial reef system. The Twin Capes joined the Del-Jersey-Land reef’s submerged fleet that includes the ex-destroyer USS Arthur W. Radford, which went down in 2011 as the longest ship reefed on the East Coast, and the Zuni/Tamaroa, a Battle of Iwo Jima survivor turned US Coast Guard cutter that plied Atlantic waters for nearly 50 years.

    More

    On Friday, a former Cape May-Lewes ferry was sunk to become part of Delaware’s artificial reef system. The Twin Capes joined the Del-Jersey-Land reef’s submerged fleet that includes the ex-destroyer USS Arthur W. Radford, which went down in 2011 as the longest ship reefed on the East Coast, and the Zuni/Tamaroa, a Battle of Iwo Jima survivor turned US Coast Guard cutter that plied Atlantic waters for nearly 50 years.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices