OC Airshow helps local businesses

OCEAN CITY, Md--In Worcester County, the OC Air Show was this past weekend and businesses waited all year for it.

The thrilling performance brings thousands of tourists to Ocean City creating big bucks for local businesses.

After six weekends of heavy rain, coffee shop owner, Caitlin Schultz, was happy to see clear skies.

"This weekend we been really busy which is awesome," says Schultz.

Schultz says this is the first time in several weeks, she's had good sales.



She says it's all thanks to the airshow and good weather.



"The past few weeks with the weather, it has been so dead," says Schultz.

High flying performances took place all weekend and boardwalk businesses say it's just what they needed.





