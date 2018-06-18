Funeral Arrangements Announced for Ocean City's "Boardwalk Elvis"

OCEAN CITY, Md. - Funeral and viewing arrangements have been announced for the man known to many as "Boardwalk Elvis."

According to the Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home in Selbyville, Delaware, a funeral service for Norman J. Webb will be held on Thursday, June 21 at 1 p.m. at the funeral home. A viewing will be held prior to the service from 11 a.m.- 1 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations to help defray funeral expenses can be made to Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home, P.O. Box 267, Selbyville, DE 19975.

Webb died Saturday after a battle with cancer. Webb roamed the boardwalk for decades dressed up as the "King." Webb would also sing Elvis songs in costume as well.