Funeral Arrangements Announced for Ocean City's "Boardwalk Elvis"

Posted: Jun 18, 2018 6:47 AM Updated:

OCEAN CITY, Md. - Funeral and viewing arrangements have been announced for the man known to many as "Boardwalk Elvis."

According to the Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home in Selbyville, Delaware, a funeral service for Norman J. Webb will be held on Thursday, June 21 at 1 p.m. at the funeral home. A viewing will be held prior to the service from 11 a.m.- 1 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations to help defray funeral expenses can be made to Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home, P.O. Box 267, Selbyville, DE 19975.

Webb died Saturday after a battle with cancer. Webb roamed the boardwalk for decades dressed up as the "King." Webb would also sing Elvis songs in costume as well.

  • Rehoboth Beach Holds Ribbon Cutting for Ocean Outfall Project

    Jun 18, 2018 9:12 AM2018-06-18 13:12:00 GMT
    From left to right: Kelvin George, Terry Deputy, Jeff Sturdevant, Paul Kuhns, Tom Carper, Chris Bason, Dominique Lueckenhoff, Sharon Lynn, Edward Voigt (Photo: Krys Johnson)From left to right: Kelvin George, Terry Deputy, Jeff Sturdevant, Paul Kuhns, Tom Carper, Chris Bason, Dominique Lueckenhoff, Sharon Lynn, Edward Voigt (Photo: Krys Johnson)
    Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, officials held a ribbon cutting ceremony Friday, June 15, to celebrate the completion of the city's ocean outfall project.More
  • Two Teens Robbed in Rehoboth Beach

    Jun 18, 2018 8:35 AM2018-06-18 12:35:00 GMT
    Two teenage boys were robbed while walking home through Grove Park on June 15, according to Rehoboth Beach police.More
  • Maryland Democratic Primary Has 2 Black Candidates Leading

    Jun 18, 2018 8:39 AM2018-06-18 12:39:00 GMT
    Democratic candidates for Maryland governor from left, Jim Shea, state Sen. Richard Madaleno, former NAACP head Ben Jealous, Valerie Ervin, Prince George's Co. Exec. Rushern Baker, Alec Ross and Krish Vignarajah, prepare to begin a debate, June 5. (AP)Democratic candidates for Maryland governor from left, Jim Shea, state Sen. Richard Madaleno, former NAACP head Ben Jealous, Valerie Ervin, Prince George's Co. Exec. Rushern Baker, Alec Ross and Krish Vignarajah, prepare to begin a debate, June 5. (AP)
    With two leading candidates who have a shot at becoming Maryland's first black governor, the crowded Democratic gubernatorial primary reflects the state's changing demographics.More
  • Ferry Sunk for Delaware Artificial Reef

    Jun 16, 2018 5:24 PM2018-06-16 21:24:00 GMT
    Retired Lewes-to-Cape May ferry M/V Twin Capes under tow and en route to joining Delaware’s acclaimed artificial reef system. (Photo: DNREC)Retired Lewes-to-Cape May ferry M/V Twin Capes under tow and en route to joining Delaware’s acclaimed artificial reef system. (Photo: DNREC)
    A 320-foot-long ferry has been intentionally sunk to become part of an artificial reef off Delaware's coast.More
  • Salisbury Fire Department Recovers Car From River

    Jun 17, 2018 4:01 PM2018-06-17 20:01:00 GMT
    The Salisbury Fire Department spent Sunday morning recovering a partially submerged car from the Wicomico River.More
  • Double Homicide Reported in New Castle County

    Jun 17, 2018 4:47 PM2018-06-17 20:47:00 GMT
    Two women are dead after this stabbing in SmyrnaTwo women are dead after this stabbing in Smyrna
    BELVEDERE, Del. (AP) - Police in Delaware are investigating what appears to be a double homicide and offering a $10,000 reward to anyone who provides information leading to the capture of the killer. In a Sunday statement, New Castle County Police say offMore
  • Watch: Former Cape May Ferry Sunk for Use as Artificial Reef

    On Friday, a former Cape May-Lewes ferry was sunk to become part of Delaware’s artificial reef system. The Twin Capes joined the Del-Jersey-Land reef’s submerged fleet that includes the ex-destroyer USS Arthur W. Radford, which went down in 2011 as the longest ship reefed on the East Coast, and the Zuni/Tamaroa, a Battle of Iwo Jima survivor turned US Coast Guard cutter that plied Atlantic waters for nearly 50 years.

    On Friday, a former Cape May-Lewes ferry was sunk to become part of Delaware’s artificial reef system. The Twin Capes joined the Del-Jersey-Land reef’s submerged fleet that includes the ex-destroyer USS Arthur W. Radford, which went down in 2011 as the longest ship reefed on the East Coast, and the Zuni/Tamaroa, a Battle of Iwo Jima survivor turned US Coast Guard cutter that plied Atlantic waters for nearly 50 years.

  • Woman Found Dead at Firefly Campground

    The Dover Police Department is investigating after a 20-year-old woman was found dead at the firefly campground. Police say around 6:30 a.m. officers were alerted to an unresponsive woman at Firefly Camping Lot 18. Police say the woman was found unconscious at her campsite and was treated by medical staff before she was transported to Bayhealth Kent General Hospital. There, authorities say she was pronounced dead at 6:55 a.m.

    The Dover Police Department is investigating after a 20-year-old woman was found dead at the firefly campground. Police say around 6:30 a.m. officers were alerted to an unresponsive woman at Firefly Camping Lot 18. Police say the woman was found unconscious at her campsite and was treated by medical staff before she was transported to Bayhealth Kent General Hospital. There, authorities say she was pronounced dead at 6:55 a.m.

  • Salisbury Fire Department Recovers Car in River

    The Salisbury Fire Department spent Sunday morning recovering a partially submerged car in the Wicomico River. According to the fire department, firefighters were dispatched to the river near Market Street Inn around 11:30 a.m. Once on scene, officials found a car in the river with a person inside. The fire department described the person in the car as "combative" and required police assistance to remove the person from the car.

    The Salisbury Fire Department spent Sunday morning recovering a partially submerged car in the Wicomico River. According to the fire department, firefighters were dispatched to the river near Market Street Inn around 11:30 a.m. Once on scene, officials found a car in the river with a person inside. The fire department described the person in the car as "combative" and required police assistance to remove the person from the car.

