Billionaire Group Won't Back GOP Nom in Virginia Senate Race - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Billionaire Group Won't Back GOP Nom in Virginia Senate Race

Posted: Jun 18, 2018 8:00 AM Updated:
Corey Stewart during his gubernatorial run in 2017. (Steve Helber/AP) Corey Stewart during his gubernatorial run in 2017. (Steve Helber/AP)

RICHMOND, Va. (AP)- A tea party group backed by billionaire conservatives plans to sit out the U.S. Senate race in Virginia.           

News outlets report that Americans for Prosperity will not support Republican nominee Corey Stewart as he tries to unseat incumbent Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine.           

Americans for Prosperity has been supported by conservative industrialists Charles and David Koch. The group spent heavily to help Stewart's opponent in the GOP primary earlier this year and was a major spender in last year's election for governor.           

Stewart is an outspoken supporter of President Donald Trump who has often targeted fellow Republicans.

  • PoliticsMore>>

  • Justices: No Definitive Ruling on Partisan Districts

    Justices: No Definitive Ruling on Partisan Districts

    Jun 18, 2018 11:55 AM2018-06-18 15:55:00 GMT
    Monday, June 18 2018 11:55 AM EDT2018-06-18 15:55:17 GMT
    Donald Trump will enter the Oval Office with the ability to re-establish the Supreme Court’s conservative tilt and the chance to cement it for the long term. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, file)Donald Trump will enter the Oval Office with the ability to re-establish the Supreme Court’s conservative tilt and the chance to cement it for the long term. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, file)
    Donald Trump will enter the Oval Office with the ability to re-establish the Supreme Court’s conservative tilt and the chance to cement it for the long term. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, file)Donald Trump will enter the Oval Office with the ability to re-establish the Supreme Court’s conservative tilt and the chance to cement it for the long term. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, file)
    The Supreme Court is resolving partisan redistricting cases from Wisconsin and Maryland without ruling on the broader issue of whether electoral maps can give an unfair advantage to a political party.More
    The Supreme Court is resolving partisan redistricting cases from Wisconsin and Maryland without ruling on the broader issue of whether electoral maps can give an unfair advantage to a political party.           More

  • Maryland Democratic Primary Has 2 Black Candidates Leading

    Maryland Democratic Primary Has 2 Black Candidates Leading

    Jun 18, 2018 8:39 AM2018-06-18 12:39:00 GMT
    Monday, June 18 2018 8:39 AM EDT2018-06-18 12:39:53 GMT
    Democratic candidates for Maryland governor from left, Jim Shea, state Sen. Richard Madaleno, former NAACP head Ben Jealous, Valerie Ervin, Prince George's Co. Exec. Rushern Baker, Alec Ross and Krish Vignarajah, prepare to begin a debate, June 5. (AP)Democratic candidates for Maryland governor from left, Jim Shea, state Sen. Richard Madaleno, former NAACP head Ben Jealous, Valerie Ervin, Prince George's Co. Exec. Rushern Baker, Alec Ross and Krish Vignarajah, prepare to begin a debate, June 5. (AP)
    Democratic candidates for Maryland governor from left, Jim Shea, state Sen. Richard Madaleno, former NAACP head Ben Jealous, Valerie Ervin, Prince George's Co. Exec. Rushern Baker, Alec Ross and Krish Vignarajah, prepare to begin a debate, June 5. (AP)Democratic candidates for Maryland governor from left, Jim Shea, state Sen. Richard Madaleno, former NAACP head Ben Jealous, Valerie Ervin, Prince George's Co. Exec. Rushern Baker, Alec Ross and Krish Vignarajah, prepare to begin a debate, June 5. (AP)
    With two leading candidates who have a shot at becoming Maryland's first black governor, the crowded Democratic gubernatorial primary reflects the state's changing demographics.More
    With two leading candidates who have a shot at becoming Maryland's first black governor, the crowded Democratic gubernatorial primary reflects the state's changing demographics.More

  • Billionaire Group Won't Back GOP Nom in Virginia Senate Race

    Billionaire Group Won't Back GOP Nom in Virginia Senate Race

    Jun 18, 2018 8:00 AM2018-06-18 12:00:00 GMT
    Monday, June 18 2018 8:00 AM EDT2018-06-18 12:00:19 GMT
    Corey Stewart during his gubernatorial run in 2017. (Steve Helber/AP)Corey Stewart during his gubernatorial run in 2017. (Steve Helber/AP)
    Corey Stewart during his gubernatorial run in 2017. (Steve Helber/AP)Corey Stewart during his gubernatorial run in 2017. (Steve Helber/AP)
    A tea party group backed by billionaire conservatives plans to sit out the U.S. Senate race in Virginia.More
    A tea party group backed by billionaire conservatives plans to sit out the U.S. Senate race in Virginia.           More

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • New Traffic Pattern Along Rt. 113 in Worcester County

    New Traffic Pattern Along Rt. 113 in Worcester County

    Jun 18, 2018 11:16 AM2018-06-18 15:16:00 GMT
    Monday, June 18 2018 1:13 PM EDT2018-06-18 17:13:39 GMT
    (Photo: WBOC)(Photo: WBOC)
    (Photo: WBOC)(Photo: WBOC)
    The Maryland State Highway Administration has shifted the traffic pattern along a section of Rt. 113 in Worcester County from Five Mile Branch to north of Langmaid Road.More
    The Maryland State Highway Administration has shifted the traffic pattern along a section of Rt. 113 in Worcester County from Five Mile Branch to north of Langmaid Road.More

  • Justices: No Definitive Ruling on Partisan Districts

    Justices: No Definitive Ruling on Partisan Districts

    Jun 18, 2018 11:55 AM2018-06-18 15:55:00 GMT
    Monday, June 18 2018 11:55 AM EDT2018-06-18 15:55:17 GMT
    Donald Trump will enter the Oval Office with the ability to re-establish the Supreme Court’s conservative tilt and the chance to cement it for the long term. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, file)Donald Trump will enter the Oval Office with the ability to re-establish the Supreme Court’s conservative tilt and the chance to cement it for the long term. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, file)
    Donald Trump will enter the Oval Office with the ability to re-establish the Supreme Court’s conservative tilt and the chance to cement it for the long term. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, file)Donald Trump will enter the Oval Office with the ability to re-establish the Supreme Court’s conservative tilt and the chance to cement it for the long term. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, file)
    The Supreme Court is resolving partisan redistricting cases from Wisconsin and Maryland without ruling on the broader issue of whether electoral maps can give an unfair advantage to a political party.More
    The Supreme Court is resolving partisan redistricting cases from Wisconsin and Maryland without ruling on the broader issue of whether electoral maps can give an unfair advantage to a political party.           More

  • Rehoboth Beach Holds Ribbon Cutting for Ocean Outfall Project

    Rehoboth Beach Holds Ribbon Cutting for Ocean Outfall Project

    Jun 18, 2018 9:12 AM2018-06-18 13:12:00 GMT
    Monday, June 18 2018 10:32 AM EDT2018-06-18 14:32:34 GMT
    From left to right: Kelvin George, Terry Deputy, Jeff Sturdevant, Paul Kuhns, Tom Carper, Chris Bason, Dominique Lueckenhoff, Sharon Lynn, Edward Voigt (Photo: Krys Johnson)From left to right: Kelvin George, Terry Deputy, Jeff Sturdevant, Paul Kuhns, Tom Carper, Chris Bason, Dominique Lueckenhoff, Sharon Lynn, Edward Voigt (Photo: Krys Johnson)
    From left to right: Kelvin George, Terry Deputy, Jeff Sturdevant, Paul Kuhns, Tom Carper, Chris Bason, Dominique Lueckenhoff, Sharon Lynn, Edward Voigt (Photo: Krys Johnson)From left to right: Kelvin George, Terry Deputy, Jeff Sturdevant, Paul Kuhns, Tom Carper, Chris Bason, Dominique Lueckenhoff, Sharon Lynn, Edward Voigt (Photo: Krys Johnson)
    Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, officials held a ribbon cutting ceremony Friday, June 15, to celebrate the completion of the city's ocean outfall project.More
    Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, officials held a ribbon cutting ceremony Friday, June 15, to celebrate the completion of the city's ocean outfall project. More

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Ferry Sunk for Delaware Artificial Reef

    Ferry Sunk For Delaware Artificial Reef

    Jun 16, 2018 5:24 PM2018-06-16 21:24:00 GMT
    Monday, June 18 2018 7:44 AM EDT2018-06-18 11:44:46 GMT
    Retired Lewes-to-Cape May ferry M/V Twin Capes under tow and en route to joining Delaware’s acclaimed artificial reef system. (Photo: DNREC)Retired Lewes-to-Cape May ferry M/V Twin Capes under tow and en route to joining Delaware’s acclaimed artificial reef system. (Photo: DNREC)
    Retired Lewes-to-Cape May ferry M/V Twin Capes under tow and en route to joining Delaware’s acclaimed artificial reef system. (Photo: DNREC)Retired Lewes-to-Cape May ferry M/V Twin Capes under tow and en route to joining Delaware’s acclaimed artificial reef system. (Photo: DNREC)
    A 320-foot-long ferry has been intentionally sunk to become part of an artificial reef off Delaware's coast.More
    A 320-foot-long ferry has been intentionally sunk to become part of an artificial reef off Delaware's coast. More

  • Funeral Arrangements Announced for Ocean City's "Boardwalk Elvis"

    Funeral Arrangements Announced for Ocean City's "Boardwalk Elvis"

    Jun 18, 2018 6:47 AM2018-06-18 10:47:00 GMT
    Monday, June 18 2018 7:57 AM EDT2018-06-18 11:57:12 GMT
    Funeral and viewing arrangements have been announced for the man known to many as "Boardwalk Elvis."More
    Funeral and viewing arrangements have been announced for the man known to many as "Boardwalk Elvis."More

  • Fourth of July Fireworks on Delmarva 2018

    Fourth of July Fireworks on Delmarva 2018

    Jun 08, 2018 9:11 AM2018-06-08 13:11:00 GMT
    Monday, June 18 2018 8:20 AM EDT2018-06-18 12:20:01 GMT
    (MGN Online)(MGN Online)
    (MGN Online)(MGN Online)
    Looking for a place to watch the fireworks this Independence Day? Click on "more" for a list of dates, times and locations of Fourth of July events being held this year across Delmarva.More
    Looking for a place to watch the fireworks this Independence Day? Click on "more" for a list of dates, times and locations of Fourth of July events being held this year across Delmarva.
    More

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • Watch: Former Cape May Ferry Sunk for Use as Artificial Reef

    Watch: Former Cape May Ferry Sunk for Use as Artificial Reef

    On Friday, a former Cape May-Lewes ferry was sunk to become part of Delaware’s artificial reef system. The Twin Capes joined the Del-Jersey-Land reef’s submerged fleet that includes the ex-destroyer USS Arthur W. Radford, which went down in 2011 as the longest ship reefed on the East Coast, and the Zuni/Tamaroa, a Battle of Iwo Jima survivor turned US Coast Guard cutter that plied Atlantic waters for nearly 50 years.

    More

    On Friday, a former Cape May-Lewes ferry was sunk to become part of Delaware’s artificial reef system. The Twin Capes joined the Del-Jersey-Land reef’s submerged fleet that includes the ex-destroyer USS Arthur W. Radford, which went down in 2011 as the longest ship reefed on the East Coast, and the Zuni/Tamaroa, a Battle of Iwo Jima survivor turned US Coast Guard cutter that plied Atlantic waters for nearly 50 years.

    More

  • Woman Found Dead at Firefly Campground

    Woman Found Dead at Firefly Campground

    The Dover Police Department is investigating after a 20-year-old woman was found dead at the firefly campground. Police say around 6:30 a.m. officers were alerted to an unresponsive woman at Firefly Camping Lot 18. Police say the woman was found unconscious at her campsite and was treated by medical staff before she was transported to Bayhealth Kent General Hospital. There, authorities say she was pronounced dead at 6:55 a.m.

    More

    The Dover Police Department is investigating after a 20-year-old woman was found dead at the firefly campground. Police say around 6:30 a.m. officers were alerted to an unresponsive woman at Firefly Camping Lot 18. Police say the woman was found unconscious at her campsite and was treated by medical staff before she was transported to Bayhealth Kent General Hospital. There, authorities say she was pronounced dead at 6:55 a.m.

    More

  • Salisbury Fire Department Recovers Car in River

    Salisbury Fire Department Recovers Car in River

    The Salisbury Fire Department spent Sunday morning recovering a partially submerged car in the Wicomico River. According to the fire department, firefighters were dispatched to the river near Market Street Inn around 11:30 a.m. Once on scene, officials found a car in the river with a person inside. The fire department described the person in the car as "combative" and required police assistance to remove the person from the car.

    More

    The Salisbury Fire Department spent Sunday morning recovering a partially submerged car in the Wicomico River. According to the fire department, firefighters were dispatched to the river near Market Street Inn around 11:30 a.m. Once on scene, officials found a car in the river with a person inside. The fire department described the person in the car as "combative" and required police assistance to remove the person from the car.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices