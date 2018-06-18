Two Teens Robbed in Rehoboth Beach

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- Two teenage boys were robbed while walking home through Grove Park on June 15, according to Rehoboth Beach police.

Police were alerted around 11 p.m. and arrived on scene at the park to meet with the victims who described the crime. The incident occurred around the area of the park's public restrooms.

The two victims, ages 15 and 17 respectively, said they were walking to one of their homes when two suspects stopped them in the park and mugged them. One of the victims claimed he was punched in the jaw by a black male suspect wearing a red hoodie. The other suspect was described as white male wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt. The suspects stole a sweatshirt and money from the victims before fleeing the scene in a easterly direction.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Tyler Whitman at 302-524-1391 or submit a tip through Delaware Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-847-3333 or online at http://delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.