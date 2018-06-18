Two Teens Robbed in Rehoboth Beach

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- Two teenage boys were robbed while walking home through Grove Park on June 15, according to Rehoboth Beach police.
Police were alerted around 11 p.m. and arrived on scene at the park to meet with the victims who described the crime. The incident occurred around the area of the park's public restrooms.
The two victims, ages 15 and 17 respectively, said they were walking to one of their homes when two suspects stopped them in the park and mugged them. One of the victims claimed he was punched in the jaw by a black male suspect wearing a red hoodie. The other suspect was described as white male wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt. The suspects stole a sweatshirt and money from the victims before fleeing the scene in a easterly direction.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Tyler Whitman at 302-524-1391 or submit a tip through Delaware Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-847-3333 or online at http://delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.
Donald Trump will enter the Oval Office with the ability to re-establish the Supreme Court’s conservative tilt and the chance to cement it for the long term. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, file)
The Supreme Court is resolving partisan redistricting cases from Wisconsin and Maryland without ruling on the broader issue of whether electoral maps can give an unfair advantage to a political party.More
On Friday, a former Cape May-Lewes ferry was sunk to become part of Delaware’s artificial reef system. The Twin Capes joined the Del-Jersey-Land reef’s submerged fleet that includes the ex-destroyer USS Arthur W. Radford, which went down in 2011 as the longest ship reefed on the East Coast, and the Zuni/Tamaroa, a Battle of Iwo Jima survivor turned US Coast Guard cutter that plied Atlantic waters for nearly 50 years.
The Dover Police Department is investigating after a 20-year-old woman was found dead at the firefly campground. Police say around 6:30 a.m. officers were alerted to an unresponsive woman at Firefly Camping Lot 18. Police say the woman was found unconscious at her campsite and was treated by medical staff before she was transported to Bayhealth Kent General Hospital. There, authorities say she was pronounced dead at 6:55 a.m.
The Salisbury Fire Department spent Sunday morning recovering a partially submerged car in the Wicomico River. According to the fire department, firefighters were dispatched to the river near Market Street Inn around 11:30 a.m. Once on scene, officials found a car in the river with a person inside. The fire department described the person in the car as "combative" and required police assistance to remove the person from the car.
Sunday, June 17 2018 4:47 PM EDT2018-06-17 20:47:22 GMT
Two women are dead after this stabbing in Smyrna
BELVEDERE, Del. (AP) - Police in Delaware are investigating what appears to be a double homicide and offering a $10,000 reward to anyone who provides information leading to the capture of the killer. In a Sunday statement, New Castle County Police say offMore
Saturday, June 16 2018 9:55 PM EDT2018-06-17 01:55:44 GMT
MILLSBORO, Del.- Delaware State Police are on the scene of what they are classifying as a serious accident in the Millsboro area. Police say a crash involving a motorcycle occurred at 11:51 a.m. Saturday on Route 24 near Oak Orchard Road. Police closed RoMore
Saturday, June 16 2018 3:51 PM EDT2018-06-16 19:51:54 GMT
KENT COUNTY, Del.- Delaware State Police are investigating a crash that killed a 25-year-old Smyrna woman late Friday night. According to police, shortly before 10 p.m, a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado was driving north on Route 13 north of Fast Landing Road. AMore
Saturday, June 16 2018 6:54 AM EDT2018-06-16 10:54:15 GMT
DOVER, Del. --- The closure to the ACME Markets store in Dover impacted some people attending the Firefly Music Festival. The store was within walking distance of the music festival and was a frequent stop for attendees who wanted to grab food or grocerieMore
Friday, June 15 2018 7:20 PM EDT2018-06-15 23:20:37 GMT
DOVER, Del. --- When Eminem performs at Firefly Music Festival on Saturday it's expected to include a sound effect that drew criticism because many people said it sounded similar to a gunshot, festival organizers said. Michael Coco with Red Frog Events saMore
