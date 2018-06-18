Maryland Democratic Primary Has 2 Black Candidates Leading - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Maryland Democratic Primary Has 2 Black Candidates Leading

Posted: Jun 18, 2018 8:39 AM Updated:
Democratic candidates for Maryland governor from left, Jim Shea, state Sen. Richard Madaleno, former NAACP head Ben Jealous, Valerie Ervin, Prince George's Co. Exec. Rushern Baker, Alec Ross and Krish Vignarajah, prepare to begin a debate, June 5. (AP) Democratic candidates for Maryland governor from left, Jim Shea, state Sen. Richard Madaleno, former NAACP head Ben Jealous, Valerie Ervin, Prince George's Co. Exec. Rushern Baker, Alec Ross and Krish Vignarajah, prepare to begin a debate, June 5. (AP)

BALTIMORE (AP)- With two leading candidates who have a shot at becoming Maryland's first black governor, the crowded Democratic gubernatorial primary reflects the state's changing demographics and the party's efforts to harness the energy of an increasingly diverse electorate around the country.           

Whoever wins the June 26 Democratic contest will face a tough battle in the fall against the state's popular incumbent, Republican Gov. Larry Hogan. But already, voters say they're encouraged by a field of minority, female and LGBT Democrats vying to lead a state where nearly a third of residents are black - the largest percentage outside the Deep South - and where racial tensions flared after the 2015 death of a black man in police custody.           

The election also represents the latest test of whether Democratic efforts to appeal to minority voters in the age of President Donald Trump can be successful in state and federal elections nationwide.           

On the first day of early voting on Thursday, Charla McKoy said she has never seen such a diverse group of candidates, and the field helped motivate her to vote.           

"We need more voices from different backgrounds so everybody can be represented," said McKoy, a 43-year-old veterinarian in Frederick who voted for Ben Jealous, former national president of the NAACP. "I think we need to broaden our landscape."           

Recent polls show Jealous and Prince George's County Executive Rushern Baker, who are both black, leading the field of more than a half-dozen Democratic hopefuls in the state that has never elected a black or female governor. A large percentage of voters are also undecided in the final weeks before the primary.           

There have only been two elected black governors in U.S. history: Douglas Wilder in Virginia and Deval Patrick in Massachusetts.           

On the GOP side, Hogan faces no primary challenge as he attempts to become the first Republican governor to win re-election since the 1950s in a state where Democrats outnumber Republicans 2-1. A recent Hogan campaign ad touted his steady leadership during the 2015 Baltimore riots and protests over the death of Freddie Gray. Recent polls have shown Hogan is popular, even among Democrats.           

Democratic primary candidates will need to draw on the minority vote, said Mileah Kromer, the director of the Sarah T. Hughes Field Politics Center at Goucher College in Towson. Montgomery County, the state's most populous county and also majority-minority. To the northeast, Baltimore, the state's largest city, is heavily Democratic and about 64 percent black.           

"It's clear to me if you look at not just the composition of the gubernatorial candidates, but the lieutenant gubernatorial candidates, that everybody recognizes that the road to this nomination definitely goes through the African-American vote," Kromer said.           

Jealous, who has the backing of labor unions and endorsements from progressive U.S. senators Bernie Sanders, Cory Booker and Kamala Harris, said in an interview that such a diverse primary field was overdue. Sanders is scheduled to stump for him Monday in Maryland.           

"The people of Maryland deserve a slate of candidates as diverse as our electorate," said Jealous, who led the nation's oldest civil rights organization, which is based in Baltimore, for five years. "We're finally seeing that."           

Baker, the top elected official in one of the nation's most affluent African-American-majority counties, said he's confident the diverse field will bring out voters.           

"It shows that throughout the spectrum of this great diverse state of ours, we get to participate in this great democracy, and I think that's what's going to pull people to come out and vote and to make a choice," he said.           

Another gubernatorial candidate, state Sen. Richard Madaleno, has added to the diversity of the field. LGBT activists say a television ad he released this month is the nation's first-ever political ad showing a same-sex couple kissing. It showed the gay lawmaker from Montgomery County kissing his husband after highlighting his support for Planned Parenthood and gun control. The 30-second spot ended with Madaleno saying, "Take that, Trump!"           

With women's issues also at the forefront this election cycle, gubernatorial candidate Krish Vignarajah was encouraged by the overwhelming victory of Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams in that state's gubernatorial primary. Abrams said she is working to appeal to young people and nonwhites who have been less likely to vote, instead of courting older, white voters who have come to favor Republicans.           

Vignarajah, a lawyer and former policy director for Michelle Obama, said she is campaigning to reach across demographics and galvanize Democratic voters.           

"We are focused on the fact that in 2014 we had nearly 300,000 Democrats fail to show up, and the majority of them were women, minorities, immigrants and younger voters 18 to 29," said Vignarajah, a Sri Lankan immigrant. "And so, my focus has been speaking to the policies, ideas and vision that resonate regionally, demographically, but also align with where most Marylanders are. I think a lot of folks felt left behind."

  • PoliticsMore>>

  • Justices: No Definitive Ruling on Partisan Districts

    Justices: No Definitive Ruling on Partisan Districts

    Jun 18, 2018 11:55 AM2018-06-18 15:55:00 GMT
    Monday, June 18 2018 11:55 AM EDT2018-06-18 15:55:17 GMT
    Donald Trump will enter the Oval Office with the ability to re-establish the Supreme Court’s conservative tilt and the chance to cement it for the long term. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, file)Donald Trump will enter the Oval Office with the ability to re-establish the Supreme Court’s conservative tilt and the chance to cement it for the long term. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, file)
    Donald Trump will enter the Oval Office with the ability to re-establish the Supreme Court’s conservative tilt and the chance to cement it for the long term. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, file)Donald Trump will enter the Oval Office with the ability to re-establish the Supreme Court’s conservative tilt and the chance to cement it for the long term. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, file)
    The Supreme Court is resolving partisan redistricting cases from Wisconsin and Maryland without ruling on the broader issue of whether electoral maps can give an unfair advantage to a political party.More
    The Supreme Court is resolving partisan redistricting cases from Wisconsin and Maryland without ruling on the broader issue of whether electoral maps can give an unfair advantage to a political party.           More

  • Maryland Democratic Primary Has 2 Black Candidates Leading

    Maryland Democratic Primary Has 2 Black Candidates Leading

    Jun 18, 2018 8:39 AM2018-06-18 12:39:00 GMT
    Monday, June 18 2018 8:39 AM EDT2018-06-18 12:39:53 GMT
    Democratic candidates for Maryland governor from left, Jim Shea, state Sen. Richard Madaleno, former NAACP head Ben Jealous, Valerie Ervin, Prince George's Co. Exec. Rushern Baker, Alec Ross and Krish Vignarajah, prepare to begin a debate, June 5. (AP)Democratic candidates for Maryland governor from left, Jim Shea, state Sen. Richard Madaleno, former NAACP head Ben Jealous, Valerie Ervin, Prince George's Co. Exec. Rushern Baker, Alec Ross and Krish Vignarajah, prepare to begin a debate, June 5. (AP)
    Democratic candidates for Maryland governor from left, Jim Shea, state Sen. Richard Madaleno, former NAACP head Ben Jealous, Valerie Ervin, Prince George's Co. Exec. Rushern Baker, Alec Ross and Krish Vignarajah, prepare to begin a debate, June 5. (AP)Democratic candidates for Maryland governor from left, Jim Shea, state Sen. Richard Madaleno, former NAACP head Ben Jealous, Valerie Ervin, Prince George's Co. Exec. Rushern Baker, Alec Ross and Krish Vignarajah, prepare to begin a debate, June 5. (AP)
    With two leading candidates who have a shot at becoming Maryland's first black governor, the crowded Democratic gubernatorial primary reflects the state's changing demographics.More
    With two leading candidates who have a shot at becoming Maryland's first black governor, the crowded Democratic gubernatorial primary reflects the state's changing demographics.More

  • Billionaire Group Won't Back GOP Nom in Virginia Senate Race

    Billionaire Group Won't Back GOP Nom in Virginia Senate Race

    Jun 18, 2018 8:00 AM2018-06-18 12:00:00 GMT
    Monday, June 18 2018 8:00 AM EDT2018-06-18 12:00:19 GMT
    Corey Stewart during his gubernatorial run in 2017. (Steve Helber/AP)Corey Stewart during his gubernatorial run in 2017. (Steve Helber/AP)
    Corey Stewart during his gubernatorial run in 2017. (Steve Helber/AP)Corey Stewart during his gubernatorial run in 2017. (Steve Helber/AP)
    A tea party group backed by billionaire conservatives plans to sit out the U.S. Senate race in Virginia.More
    A tea party group backed by billionaire conservatives plans to sit out the U.S. Senate race in Virginia.           More

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • New Traffic Pattern Along Rt. 113 in Worcester County

    New Traffic Pattern Along Rt. 113 in Worcester County

    Jun 18, 2018 11:16 AM2018-06-18 15:16:00 GMT
    Monday, June 18 2018 1:13 PM EDT2018-06-18 17:13:39 GMT
    (Photo: WBOC)(Photo: WBOC)
    (Photo: WBOC)(Photo: WBOC)
    The Maryland State Highway Administration has shifted the traffic pattern along a section of Rt. 113 in Worcester County from Five Mile Branch to north of Langmaid Road.More
    The Maryland State Highway Administration has shifted the traffic pattern along a section of Rt. 113 in Worcester County from Five Mile Branch to north of Langmaid Road.More

  • Justices: No Definitive Ruling on Partisan Districts

    Justices: No Definitive Ruling on Partisan Districts

    Jun 18, 2018 11:55 AM2018-06-18 15:55:00 GMT
    Monday, June 18 2018 11:55 AM EDT2018-06-18 15:55:17 GMT
    Donald Trump will enter the Oval Office with the ability to re-establish the Supreme Court’s conservative tilt and the chance to cement it for the long term. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, file)Donald Trump will enter the Oval Office with the ability to re-establish the Supreme Court’s conservative tilt and the chance to cement it for the long term. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, file)
    Donald Trump will enter the Oval Office with the ability to re-establish the Supreme Court’s conservative tilt and the chance to cement it for the long term. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, file)Donald Trump will enter the Oval Office with the ability to re-establish the Supreme Court’s conservative tilt and the chance to cement it for the long term. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, file)
    The Supreme Court is resolving partisan redistricting cases from Wisconsin and Maryland without ruling on the broader issue of whether electoral maps can give an unfair advantage to a political party.More
    The Supreme Court is resolving partisan redistricting cases from Wisconsin and Maryland without ruling on the broader issue of whether electoral maps can give an unfair advantage to a political party.           More

  • Rehoboth Beach Holds Ribbon Cutting for Ocean Outfall Project

    Rehoboth Beach Holds Ribbon Cutting for Ocean Outfall Project

    Jun 18, 2018 9:12 AM2018-06-18 13:12:00 GMT
    Monday, June 18 2018 10:32 AM EDT2018-06-18 14:32:34 GMT
    From left to right: Kelvin George, Terry Deputy, Jeff Sturdevant, Paul Kuhns, Tom Carper, Chris Bason, Dominique Lueckenhoff, Sharon Lynn, Edward Voigt (Photo: Krys Johnson)From left to right: Kelvin George, Terry Deputy, Jeff Sturdevant, Paul Kuhns, Tom Carper, Chris Bason, Dominique Lueckenhoff, Sharon Lynn, Edward Voigt (Photo: Krys Johnson)
    From left to right: Kelvin George, Terry Deputy, Jeff Sturdevant, Paul Kuhns, Tom Carper, Chris Bason, Dominique Lueckenhoff, Sharon Lynn, Edward Voigt (Photo: Krys Johnson)From left to right: Kelvin George, Terry Deputy, Jeff Sturdevant, Paul Kuhns, Tom Carper, Chris Bason, Dominique Lueckenhoff, Sharon Lynn, Edward Voigt (Photo: Krys Johnson)
    Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, officials held a ribbon cutting ceremony Friday, June 15, to celebrate the completion of the city's ocean outfall project.More
    Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, officials held a ribbon cutting ceremony Friday, June 15, to celebrate the completion of the city's ocean outfall project. More

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Ferry Sunk for Delaware Artificial Reef

    Ferry Sunk For Delaware Artificial Reef

    Jun 16, 2018 5:24 PM2018-06-16 21:24:00 GMT
    Monday, June 18 2018 7:44 AM EDT2018-06-18 11:44:46 GMT
    Retired Lewes-to-Cape May ferry M/V Twin Capes under tow and en route to joining Delaware’s acclaimed artificial reef system. (Photo: DNREC)Retired Lewes-to-Cape May ferry M/V Twin Capes under tow and en route to joining Delaware’s acclaimed artificial reef system. (Photo: DNREC)
    Retired Lewes-to-Cape May ferry M/V Twin Capes under tow and en route to joining Delaware’s acclaimed artificial reef system. (Photo: DNREC)Retired Lewes-to-Cape May ferry M/V Twin Capes under tow and en route to joining Delaware’s acclaimed artificial reef system. (Photo: DNREC)
    A 320-foot-long ferry has been intentionally sunk to become part of an artificial reef off Delaware's coast.More
    A 320-foot-long ferry has been intentionally sunk to become part of an artificial reef off Delaware's coast. More

  • Funeral Arrangements Announced for Ocean City's "Boardwalk Elvis"

    Funeral Arrangements Announced for Ocean City's "Boardwalk Elvis"

    Jun 18, 2018 6:47 AM2018-06-18 10:47:00 GMT
    Monday, June 18 2018 7:57 AM EDT2018-06-18 11:57:12 GMT
    Funeral and viewing arrangements have been announced for the man known to many as "Boardwalk Elvis."More
    Funeral and viewing arrangements have been announced for the man known to many as "Boardwalk Elvis."More

  • Fourth of July Fireworks on Delmarva 2018

    Fourth of July Fireworks on Delmarva 2018

    Jun 08, 2018 9:11 AM2018-06-08 13:11:00 GMT
    Monday, June 18 2018 8:20 AM EDT2018-06-18 12:20:01 GMT
    (MGN Online)(MGN Online)
    (MGN Online)(MGN Online)
    Looking for a place to watch the fireworks this Independence Day? Click on "more" for a list of dates, times and locations of Fourth of July events being held this year across Delmarva.More
    Looking for a place to watch the fireworks this Independence Day? Click on "more" for a list of dates, times and locations of Fourth of July events being held this year across Delmarva.
    More

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • Watch: Former Cape May Ferry Sunk for Use as Artificial Reef

    Watch: Former Cape May Ferry Sunk for Use as Artificial Reef

    On Friday, a former Cape May-Lewes ferry was sunk to become part of Delaware’s artificial reef system. The Twin Capes joined the Del-Jersey-Land reef’s submerged fleet that includes the ex-destroyer USS Arthur W. Radford, which went down in 2011 as the longest ship reefed on the East Coast, and the Zuni/Tamaroa, a Battle of Iwo Jima survivor turned US Coast Guard cutter that plied Atlantic waters for nearly 50 years.

    More

    On Friday, a former Cape May-Lewes ferry was sunk to become part of Delaware’s artificial reef system. The Twin Capes joined the Del-Jersey-Land reef’s submerged fleet that includes the ex-destroyer USS Arthur W. Radford, which went down in 2011 as the longest ship reefed on the East Coast, and the Zuni/Tamaroa, a Battle of Iwo Jima survivor turned US Coast Guard cutter that plied Atlantic waters for nearly 50 years.

    More

  • Woman Found Dead at Firefly Campground

    Woman Found Dead at Firefly Campground

    The Dover Police Department is investigating after a 20-year-old woman was found dead at the firefly campground. Police say around 6:30 a.m. officers were alerted to an unresponsive woman at Firefly Camping Lot 18. Police say the woman was found unconscious at her campsite and was treated by medical staff before she was transported to Bayhealth Kent General Hospital. There, authorities say she was pronounced dead at 6:55 a.m.

    More

    The Dover Police Department is investigating after a 20-year-old woman was found dead at the firefly campground. Police say around 6:30 a.m. officers were alerted to an unresponsive woman at Firefly Camping Lot 18. Police say the woman was found unconscious at her campsite and was treated by medical staff before she was transported to Bayhealth Kent General Hospital. There, authorities say she was pronounced dead at 6:55 a.m.

    More

  • Salisbury Fire Department Recovers Car in River

    Salisbury Fire Department Recovers Car in River

    The Salisbury Fire Department spent Sunday morning recovering a partially submerged car in the Wicomico River. According to the fire department, firefighters were dispatched to the river near Market Street Inn around 11:30 a.m. Once on scene, officials found a car in the river with a person inside. The fire department described the person in the car as "combative" and required police assistance to remove the person from the car.

    More

    The Salisbury Fire Department spent Sunday morning recovering a partially submerged car in the Wicomico River. According to the fire department, firefighters were dispatched to the river near Market Street Inn around 11:30 a.m. Once on scene, officials found a car in the river with a person inside. The fire department described the person in the car as "combative" and required police assistance to remove the person from the car.

    More

  • Maryland News</span><div style="float:right"><a href="/global/Category.asp?C=185256">More &gt;&gt;</a></div><span>Maryland NewsMore>>

  • Salisbury Fire Department Recovers Car From River

    Salisbury Fire Department Recovers Car in River

    Jun 17, 2018 4:01 PM2018-06-17 20:01:00 GMT
    Monday, June 18 2018 7:51 AM EDT2018-06-18 11:51:03 GMT
    The Salisbury Fire Department spent Sunday morning recovering a partially submerged car from the Wicomico River.More
    The Salisbury Fire Department spent Sunday morning recovering a partially submerged car from the Wicomico River. More

  • New Traffic Pattern Along Rt. 113 in Worcester County

    New Traffic Pattern Along Rt. 113 in Worcester County

    Jun 18, 2018 11:16 AM2018-06-18 15:16:00 GMT
    Monday, June 18 2018 1:13 PM EDT2018-06-18 17:13:39 GMT
    (Photo: WBOC)(Photo: WBOC)
    (Photo: WBOC)(Photo: WBOC)
    The Maryland State Highway Administration has shifted the traffic pattern along a section of Rt. 113 in Worcester County from Five Mile Branch to north of Langmaid Road.More
    The Maryland State Highway Administration has shifted the traffic pattern along a section of Rt. 113 in Worcester County from Five Mile Branch to north of Langmaid Road.More

  • Justices: No Definitive Ruling on Partisan Districts

    Justices: No Definitive Ruling on Partisan Districts

    Jun 18, 2018 11:55 AM2018-06-18 15:55:00 GMT
    Monday, June 18 2018 11:55 AM EDT2018-06-18 15:55:17 GMT
    Donald Trump will enter the Oval Office with the ability to re-establish the Supreme Court’s conservative tilt and the chance to cement it for the long term. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, file)Donald Trump will enter the Oval Office with the ability to re-establish the Supreme Court’s conservative tilt and the chance to cement it for the long term. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, file)
    Donald Trump will enter the Oval Office with the ability to re-establish the Supreme Court’s conservative tilt and the chance to cement it for the long term. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, file)Donald Trump will enter the Oval Office with the ability to re-establish the Supreme Court’s conservative tilt and the chance to cement it for the long term. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, file)
    The Supreme Court is resolving partisan redistricting cases from Wisconsin and Maryland without ruling on the broader issue of whether electoral maps can give an unfair advantage to a political party.More
    The Supreme Court is resolving partisan redistricting cases from Wisconsin and Maryland without ruling on the broader issue of whether electoral maps can give an unfair advantage to a political party.           More
    •   
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices