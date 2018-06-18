Rehoboth Beach Holds Ribbon Cutting for Ocean Outfall Project - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Rehoboth Beach Holds Ribbon Cutting for Ocean Outfall Project

From left to right: Kelvin George, Terry Deputy, Jeff Sturdevant, Paul Kuhns, Tom Carper, Chris Bason, Dominique Lueckenhoff, Sharon Lynn, Edward Voigt (Photo: Krys Johnson)

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- Rehoboth Beach, officials held a ribbon cutting ceremony Friday, June 15, to celebrate the completion of the city's ocean outfall project.

The project put $52.5 million into wastewater treatment for the city and its surrounding area. The hopes of the project are to meet all current and any future needs of wastewater management for Rehoboth Beach and any surrounding communities that may rely on the city for treatment and disposal of wastewater. This project also fulfills the state of Delaware's environmental goals. 

Several dignitaries from various levels of government were in attendance. On the city level, Mayor Paul Kuhns and City Manager Sharon Lynn were present at the ribbon cutting. They were joined by U.S. Sen. Tom Carper, DNREC Division of Watershed Stewardship Director Terry Deputy, Center for the Inland Bays Executive Director Chris Bason, Water Protection Division EPA Region 3 Acting Director Dominique Lueckenhoff, Philadelphia District U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Chief of Public and Legislative Affairs Edward Voigt, GHD Principals Jeff Sturdevant and Kelvin George and others.

“We have been working to take all point source discharge from the Inland Bays for a long time. With the completion of this outfall, this has stopped. The Rehoboth Beach ocean outfall was the best solution,” said Carper. 

“The ocean outfall is a true success for the Inland Bays. We are celebrating water quality benefits and the protection of precious water resources and infrastructure,” said EPA Acting Director Dominique Lueckenhoff.

“Today is a milestone for the City of Rehoboth Beach that is a result of a collaborative planning effort that has spanned nearly a decade and required demanding work and coordination by many partners. The project celebrated today is more than a series of pipelines and pump stations; we see it in a broader context, as an essential part of the vital effort to improve the water quality of the Inland Bays and to connect our community through strategic infrastructure investment,” said Mayor Paul Kuhns, who recognized the patience and understanding of his city during the construction that the project entailed.

