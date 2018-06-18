New Traffic Pattern Along Rt. 113 in Worcester County

NEWARK, Md. - The Maryland State Highway Administration has shifted the traffic pattern along a section of Rt. 113 in Worcester County from Five Mile Branch to north of Langmaid Road.

SHA officials said work along this section of the road, which is phase three of the project, is nearing the finish line.

The entire project is expanding the roadway into a four-lane divided highway from Pocomoke City to the Delaware state line.

"We'll put drivers on the right lane of the southbound roadway, keeping northbound traffic where it is now on the right lane of the northbound roadway. This will allow us to do final surface paving on the northbound left lane and complete the median work at Langmaid Road. Around we'll put northbound traffic on the left lane so we can complete surface paving on the right lane," said SHA Spokesman Bob Rager.

Neighbors who drive the roadway every day said they'll be happy to see the orange barrels and construction equipment cleared out.

"There have been a number of occasions where because of those barrels, because of the nature of that intersection, [close calls have happened]," said James Hunsucker of Newark.

Rager said drivers should expect day and night paving and striping as crews push to get all lanes open in phase three.

Meanwhile, work is just underway on phase four of the project.

Rager said they hope to have all lanes in the phase three project open by the July 4 weekend. Of course, that date is dependent on the weather.