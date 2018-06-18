Justices: No Definitive Ruling on Partisan Districts - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Justices: No Definitive Ruling on Partisan Districts

Posted: Jun 18, 2018 11:55 AM Updated:
Donald Trump will enter the Oval Office with the ability to re-establish the Supreme Court’s conservative tilt and the chance to cement it for the long term. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, file) Donald Trump will enter the Oval Office with the ability to re-establish the Supreme Court’s conservative tilt and the chance to cement it for the long term. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, file)

  • Related LinksMore>>

  • States' Redistricting Plans Facing Challenges in Court

    States' Redistricting Plans Facing Challenges in Court

    Jun 18, 2018 2:09 PM2018-06-18 18:09:00 GMT
    Monday, June 18 2018 3:18 PM EDT2018-06-18 19:18:41 GMT
    (Photo: AP)(Photo: AP)

    The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to block the use of legislative districts in Wisconsin and Maryland in separate cases that had alleged unconstitutional partisan gerrymandering.

    More

    The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to block the use of legislative districts in Wisconsin and Maryland in separate cases that had alleged unconstitutional partisan gerrymandering.    

    More

WASHINGTON (AP)- The Supreme Court is resolving partisan redistricting cases from Wisconsin and Maryland without ruling on the broader issue of whether electoral maps can give an unfair advantage to a political party.           

The justices unanimously ruled against Wisconsin Democrats who challenged legislative districts that gave Republicans a huge edge in the state legislature. In a separate unsigned opinion, they also did not side with Maryland Republicans who objected to a single congressional district.           

The court sidestepped a definitive ruling in both cases. It could decide soon to take up a new case from North Carolina.           

Proceedings will continue in lower courts in both cases.           

The Maryland case is only in its preliminary phase and has not yet had a trial. That will now happen.           

In Wisconsin, the Democrats prevailed after a trial in which the court ruled that partisan redistricting could go too far and indeed, did in Wisconsin, where Republicans hold a huge edge in the legislature even though the state otherwise is closely divided between Democrats and Republicans.           

The Supreme Court said that the plaintiffs in Wisconsin had failed to prove that they have the right to sue on a statewide basis, rather than challenge individual districts.           

The Democrats will have a chance to prove their case district by district.           

Waiting in the wings is a case from North Carolina that seemingly addresses some of the high court's concerns. The lawsuit filed by North Carolina Democrats has plaintiffs in each of the state's 13 congressional districts. Like Wisconsin, North Carolina is generally closely divided in politics, but Republicans hold a 10-3 edge in congressional seats.           

The majority opinion written by Chief Justice John Roberts in the Wisconsin case cast doubt on the broadest theory about the redistricting issue known as partisan gerrymandering.           

Roberts wrote that the Supreme Court's role "is to vindicate the individual rights of the people appearing before it," not generalized partisan preferences.           

The usual course when the justices find that parties to a lawsuit lack the right to sue, or standing, is to dismiss the case. But, Roberts wrote, "This is not the usual case."           

So the voters who sued will be able to try to prove they have standing.           

"This is definitely not the end of the road," said Sachin Chheda, director of the Fair Elections Project which organized and brought the lawsuit.           

"There is no vindication for the state's rigging of the maps and disenfranchising of our voters here," Chheda said. "We know as well today as we did when we started that our democracy is threatened and we need to return the power to the people."           

Republicans hold a 64-35 majority in the Wisconsin Assembly and an 18-15 majority in the Senate. Republican state Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, who defended the maps, had no immediate comment but promised to have reaction after reading the ruling.           

The Maryland lawsuit offered the court a more limited approach to dealing with the issue because it involves just one district that flipped from Republican to Democratic control after the 2011 round of redistricting. Again, though, the justices declined to decide any of the big questions before them:           

-Should courts even be involved in the political task of redistricting?           

-Is there a workable way to measure how much politics is too much?           

-Do the particular plans being challenged cross that line?

  • PoliticsMore>>

  • States' Redistricting Plans Facing Challenges in Court

    States' Redistricting Plans Facing Challenges in Court

    Jun 18, 2018 2:09 PM2018-06-18 18:09:00 GMT
    Monday, June 18 2018 3:18 PM EDT2018-06-18 19:18:41 GMT
    (Photo: AP)(Photo: AP)

    The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to block the use of legislative districts in Wisconsin and Maryland in separate cases that had alleged unconstitutional partisan gerrymandering.

    More

    The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to block the use of legislative districts in Wisconsin and Maryland in separate cases that had alleged unconstitutional partisan gerrymandering.    

    More

  • Justices: No Definitive Ruling on Partisan Districts

    Justices: No Definitive Ruling on Partisan Districts

    Jun 18, 2018 11:55 AM2018-06-18 15:55:00 GMT
    Monday, June 18 2018 11:55 AM EDT2018-06-18 15:55:17 GMT
    Donald Trump will enter the Oval Office with the ability to re-establish the Supreme Court’s conservative tilt and the chance to cement it for the long term. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, file)Donald Trump will enter the Oval Office with the ability to re-establish the Supreme Court’s conservative tilt and the chance to cement it for the long term. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, file)
    (Photo: AP)(Photo: AP)
    The Supreme Court is resolving partisan redistricting cases from Wisconsin and Maryland without ruling on the broader issue of whether electoral maps can give an unfair advantage to a political party.More
    The Supreme Court is resolving partisan redistricting cases from Wisconsin and Maryland without ruling on the broader issue of whether electoral maps can give an unfair advantage to a political party.           More

  • Maryland Democratic Primary Has 2 Black Candidates Leading

    Maryland Democratic Primary Has 2 Black Candidates Leading

    Jun 18, 2018 8:39 AM2018-06-18 12:39:00 GMT
    Monday, June 18 2018 8:39 AM EDT2018-06-18 12:39:53 GMT
    Democratic candidates for Maryland governor from left, Jim Shea, state Sen. Richard Madaleno, former NAACP head Ben Jealous, Valerie Ervin, Prince George's Co. Exec. Rushern Baker, Alec Ross and Krish Vignarajah, prepare to begin a debate, June 5. (AP)Democratic candidates for Maryland governor from left, Jim Shea, state Sen. Richard Madaleno, former NAACP head Ben Jealous, Valerie Ervin, Prince George's Co. Exec. Rushern Baker, Alec Ross and Krish Vignarajah, prepare to begin a debate, June 5. (AP)
    Democratic candidates for Maryland governor from left, Jim Shea, state Sen. Richard Madaleno, former NAACP head Ben Jealous, Valerie Ervin, Prince George's Co. Exec. Rushern Baker, Alec Ross and Krish Vignarajah, prepare to begin a debate, June 5. (AP)Democratic candidates for Maryland governor from left, Jim Shea, state Sen. Richard Madaleno, former NAACP head Ben Jealous, Valerie Ervin, Prince George's Co. Exec. Rushern Baker, Alec Ross and Krish Vignarajah, prepare to begin a debate, June 5. (AP)
    With two leading candidates who have a shot at becoming Maryland's first black governor, the crowded Democratic gubernatorial primary reflects the state's changing demographics.More
    With two leading candidates who have a shot at becoming Maryland's first black governor, the crowded Democratic gubernatorial primary reflects the state's changing demographics.More

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Delaware Revenue Estimate Rises Again as Budget Votes Near

    Delaware Revenue Estimate Rises Again as Budget Votes Near

    Jun 18, 2018 3:19 PM2018-06-18 19:19:00 GMT
    Monday, June 18 2018 3:19 PM EDT2018-06-18 19:19:31 GMT
    A state panel has added more than $46 million to this year's government revenue estimate as lawmakers prepare to vote on budget bills for the upcoming fiscal year.More
    A state panel has added more than $46 million to this year's government revenue estimate as lawmakers prepare to vote on budget bills for the upcoming fiscal year.           More

  • Salisbury University's Female-only Camp Gets Underway

    Salisbury University's Female Only Camp Gets Underway

    Jun 18, 2018 2:53 PM2018-06-18 18:53:00 GMT
    Monday, June 18 2018 3:10 PM EDT2018-06-18 19:10:52 GMT
    Salisbury University's Girls Innovation Academy started today by touring the school's environmentally friendly efforts.Salisbury University's Girls Innovation Academy started today by touring the school's environmentally friendly efforts.
    Salisbury University's Girls Innovation Academy started today by touring the school's environmentally friendly efforts.Salisbury University's Girls Innovation Academy started today by touring the school's environmentally friendly efforts.
    For the second year in a row, Salisbury University is teaching young women that they can achieve anything they envision, even in traditionally male-dominated fields. The Girls Innovation Academy teaches its campers, "if you can see it, you can become it."More
    For the second year in a row, Salisbury University is teaching young women that they can achieve anything they envision, even in traditionally male-dominated fields. The Girls Innovation Academy teaches its campers, "if you can see it, you can become it."More

  • New Traffic Pattern Along Rt. 113 in Worcester County

    New Traffic Pattern Along Rt. 113 in Worcester County

    Jun 18, 2018 11:16 AM2018-06-18 15:16:00 GMT
    Monday, June 18 2018 1:13 PM EDT2018-06-18 17:13:39 GMT
    (Photo: WBOC)(Photo: WBOC)
    (Photo: WBOC)(Photo: WBOC)
    The Maryland State Highway Administration has shifted the traffic pattern along a section of Rt. 113 in Worcester County from Five Mile Branch to north of Langmaid Road.More
    The Maryland State Highway Administration has shifted the traffic pattern along a section of Rt. 113 in Worcester County from Five Mile Branch to north of Langmaid Road.More

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Funeral Arrangements Announced for Ocean City's "Boardwalk Elvis"

    Funeral Arrangements Announced for Ocean City's "Boardwalk Elvis"

    Jun 18, 2018 6:47 AM2018-06-18 10:47:00 GMT
    Monday, June 18 2018 7:57 AM EDT2018-06-18 11:57:12 GMT
    Funeral and viewing arrangements have been announced for the man known to many as "Boardwalk Elvis."More
    Funeral and viewing arrangements have been announced for the man known to many as "Boardwalk Elvis."More

  • Fourth of July Fireworks on Delmarva 2018

    Fourth of July Fireworks on Delmarva 2018

    Jun 08, 2018 9:11 AM2018-06-08 13:11:00 GMT
    Monday, June 18 2018 8:20 AM EDT2018-06-18 12:20:01 GMT
    (MGN Online)(MGN Online)
    (MGN Online)(MGN Online)
    Looking for a place to watch the fireworks this Independence Day? Click on "more" for a list of dates, times and locations of Fourth of July events being held this year across Delmarva.More
    Looking for a place to watch the fireworks this Independence Day? Click on "more" for a list of dates, times and locations of Fourth of July events being held this year across Delmarva.
    More

  • Ferry Sunk for Delaware Artificial Reef

    Ferry Sunk For Delaware Artificial Reef

    Jun 16, 2018 5:24 PM2018-06-16 21:24:00 GMT
    Monday, June 18 2018 7:44 AM EDT2018-06-18 11:44:46 GMT
    Retired Lewes-to-Cape May ferry M/V Twin Capes under tow and en route to joining Delaware’s acclaimed artificial reef system. (Photo: DNREC)Retired Lewes-to-Cape May ferry M/V Twin Capes under tow and en route to joining Delaware’s acclaimed artificial reef system. (Photo: DNREC)
    Retired Lewes-to-Cape May ferry M/V Twin Capes under tow and en route to joining Delaware’s acclaimed artificial reef system. (Photo: DNREC)Retired Lewes-to-Cape May ferry M/V Twin Capes under tow and en route to joining Delaware’s acclaimed artificial reef system. (Photo: DNREC)
    A 320-foot-long ferry has been intentionally sunk to become part of an artificial reef off Delaware's coast.More
    A 320-foot-long ferry has been intentionally sunk to become part of an artificial reef off Delaware's coast. More

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • Watch: Former Cape May Ferry Sunk for Use as Artificial Reef

    Watch: Former Cape May Ferry Sunk for Use as Artificial Reef

    On Friday, a former Cape May-Lewes ferry was sunk to become part of Delaware’s artificial reef system. The Twin Capes joined the Del-Jersey-Land reef’s submerged fleet that includes the ex-destroyer USS Arthur W. Radford, which went down in 2011 as the longest ship reefed on the East Coast, and the Zuni/Tamaroa, a Battle of Iwo Jima survivor turned US Coast Guard cutter that plied Atlantic waters for nearly 50 years.

    More

    On Friday, a former Cape May-Lewes ferry was sunk to become part of Delaware’s artificial reef system. The Twin Capes joined the Del-Jersey-Land reef’s submerged fleet that includes the ex-destroyer USS Arthur W. Radford, which went down in 2011 as the longest ship reefed on the East Coast, and the Zuni/Tamaroa, a Battle of Iwo Jima survivor turned US Coast Guard cutter that plied Atlantic waters for nearly 50 years.

    More

  • Woman Found Dead at Firefly Campground

    Woman Found Dead at Firefly Campground

    The Dover Police Department is investigating after a 20-year-old woman was found dead at the firefly campground. Police say around 6:30 a.m. officers were alerted to an unresponsive woman at Firefly Camping Lot 18. Police say the woman was found unconscious at her campsite and was treated by medical staff before she was transported to Bayhealth Kent General Hospital. There, authorities say she was pronounced dead at 6:55 a.m.

    More

    The Dover Police Department is investigating after a 20-year-old woman was found dead at the firefly campground. Police say around 6:30 a.m. officers were alerted to an unresponsive woman at Firefly Camping Lot 18. Police say the woman was found unconscious at her campsite and was treated by medical staff before she was transported to Bayhealth Kent General Hospital. There, authorities say she was pronounced dead at 6:55 a.m.

    More

  • Salisbury Fire Department Recovers Car in River

    Salisbury Fire Department Recovers Car in River

    The Salisbury Fire Department spent Sunday morning recovering a partially submerged car in the Wicomico River. According to the fire department, firefighters were dispatched to the river near Market Street Inn around 11:30 a.m. Once on scene, officials found a car in the river with a person inside. The fire department described the person in the car as "combative" and required police assistance to remove the person from the car.

    More

    The Salisbury Fire Department spent Sunday morning recovering a partially submerged car in the Wicomico River. According to the fire department, firefighters were dispatched to the river near Market Street Inn around 11:30 a.m. Once on scene, officials found a car in the river with a person inside. The fire department described the person in the car as "combative" and required police assistance to remove the person from the car.

    More

  • Maryland News</span><div style="float:right"><a href="/global/Category.asp?C=185256">More &gt;&gt;</a></div><span>Maryland NewsMore>>

  • States' Redistricting Plans Facing Challenges in Court

    States' Redistricting Plans Facing Challenges in Court

    Jun 18, 2018 2:09 PM2018-06-18 18:09:00 GMT
    Monday, June 18 2018 3:18 PM EDT2018-06-18 19:18:41 GMT
    (Photo: AP)(Photo: AP)

    The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to block the use of legislative districts in Wisconsin and Maryland in separate cases that had alleged unconstitutional partisan gerrymandering.

    More

    The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to block the use of legislative districts in Wisconsin and Maryland in separate cases that had alleged unconstitutional partisan gerrymandering.    

    More

  • Salisbury University's Female-only Camp Gets Underway

    Salisbury University's Female Only Camp Gets Underway

    Jun 18, 2018 2:53 PM2018-06-18 18:53:00 GMT
    Monday, June 18 2018 3:10 PM EDT2018-06-18 19:10:52 GMT
    Salisbury University's Girls Innovation Academy started today by touring the school's environmentally friendly efforts.Salisbury University's Girls Innovation Academy started today by touring the school's environmentally friendly efforts.
    Salisbury University's Girls Innovation Academy started today by touring the school's environmentally friendly efforts.Salisbury University's Girls Innovation Academy started today by touring the school's environmentally friendly efforts.
    For the second year in a row, Salisbury University is teaching young women that they can achieve anything they envision, even in traditionally male-dominated fields. The Girls Innovation Academy teaches its campers, "if you can see it, you can become it."More
    For the second year in a row, Salisbury University is teaching young women that they can achieve anything they envision, even in traditionally male-dominated fields. The Girls Innovation Academy teaches its campers, "if you can see it, you can become it."More

  • New Traffic Pattern Along Rt. 113 in Worcester County

    New Traffic Pattern Along Rt. 113 in Worcester County

    Jun 18, 2018 11:16 AM2018-06-18 15:16:00 GMT
    Monday, June 18 2018 1:13 PM EDT2018-06-18 17:13:39 GMT
    (Photo: WBOC)(Photo: WBOC)
    (Photo: WBOC)(Photo: WBOC)
    The Maryland State Highway Administration has shifted the traffic pattern along a section of Rt. 113 in Worcester County from Five Mile Branch to north of Langmaid Road.More
    The Maryland State Highway Administration has shifted the traffic pattern along a section of Rt. 113 in Worcester County from Five Mile Branch to north of Langmaid Road.More
    •   
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices