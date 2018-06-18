Salisbury University's Female-only Camp Gets Underway

SALISBURY, Md.- For the second year in a row, Salisbury University is teaching young women that they can achieve anything they envision, even in traditionally male-dominated fields. The Girls Innovation Academy teaches its campers, "if you can see it, you can become it."

This camp is a female-only program for middle school girls that teaches confidence, innovation and leadership.

The girls are taught through example by SU staff and students in the areas of STEAM, Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics, in order to unlock their full potential.]

The camp is broken up into two sessions. The first focuses in on science and the environment and the second looks at arts and the humanities. The first session started today and ends on June 22 with the second session running from June 25-29.

On their first day the campers met each other and their staff members through ice breaker games. They then spent the day touring the schools campus to see how Salisbury University is using innovation to help save the environment.

They saw how the school uses a solar parking canopy to add some shade to a parking lot while also harnessing power from the sun. They also saw the many rainforest types of plants that have been placed around the campus to help soak up heavy rain to prevent flooding.

Later this week the camp plans to take a trip to the Salisbury Zoological Park and test out the university's 3D printing machines.