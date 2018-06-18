Delaware Revenue Estimate Rises Again as Budget Votes Near
Jun 18, 2018 3:19 PM
NEW CASTLE, Del. (AP)- A state panel has added more than $46 million to this year's government revenue estimate as lawmakers prepare to vote on budget bills for the upcoming fiscal year.
Monday's update by the Delaware Economic and Financial Advisory Council comes two weeks before fiscal year 2019 begins July 1.
While this year's estimate increased by $46.5 million, or 1.1 percent, over last month's projections, the 2019 forecast remained flat.
In six meetings since September, the council has boosted this year's revenue estimate by almost $187 million, or 4.4 percent. Over the same period, revenue projections for fiscal 2019 have increased by about $155 million.
The latest numbers will be considered by lawmakers as they complete a proposed capital budget for next year and a grants package for community and charitable groups.
Salisbury University's Girls Innovation Academy started today by touring the school's environmentally friendly efforts.
For the second year in a row, Salisbury University is teaching young women that they can achieve anything they envision, even in traditionally male-dominated fields. The Girls Innovation Academy teaches its campers, "if you can see it, you can become it."More
On Friday, a former Cape May-Lewes ferry was sunk to become part of Delaware’s artificial reef system. The Twin Capes joined the Del-Jersey-Land reef’s submerged fleet that includes the ex-destroyer USS Arthur W. Radford, which went down in 2011 as the longest ship reefed on the East Coast, and the Zuni/Tamaroa, a Battle of Iwo Jima survivor turned US Coast Guard cutter that plied Atlantic waters for nearly 50 years.
The Dover Police Department is investigating after a 20-year-old woman was found dead at the firefly campground. Police say around 6:30 a.m. officers were alerted to an unresponsive woman at Firefly Camping Lot 18. Police say the woman was found unconscious at her campsite and was treated by medical staff before she was transported to Bayhealth Kent General Hospital. There, authorities say she was pronounced dead at 6:55 a.m.
The Salisbury Fire Department spent Sunday morning recovering a partially submerged car in the Wicomico River. According to the fire department, firefighters were dispatched to the river near Market Street Inn around 11:30 a.m. Once on scene, officials found a car in the river with a person inside. The fire department described the person in the car as "combative" and required police assistance to remove the person from the car.
Two women are dead after this stabbing in Smyrna
BELVEDERE, Del. (AP) - Police in Delaware are investigating what appears to be a double homicide and offering a $10,000 reward to anyone who provides information leading to the capture of the killer. In a Sunday statement, New Castle County Police say offMore
MILLSBORO, Del.- Delaware State Police are on the scene of what they are classifying as a serious accident in the Millsboro area. Police say a crash involving a motorcycle occurred at 11:51 a.m. Saturday on Route 24 near Oak Orchard Road. Police closed RoMore
KENT COUNTY, Del.- Delaware State Police are investigating a crash that killed a 25-year-old Smyrna woman late Friday night. According to police, shortly before 10 p.m, a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado was driving north on Route 13 north of Fast Landing Road. AMore
DOVER, Del. --- The closure to the ACME Markets store in Dover impacted some people attending the Firefly Music Festival. The store was within walking distance of the music festival and was a frequent stop for attendees who wanted to grab food or grocerieMore
DOVER, Del. --- When Eminem performs at Firefly Music Festival on Saturday it's expected to include a sound effect that drew criticism because many people said it sounded similar to a gunshot, festival organizers said. Michael Coco with Red Frog Events saMore
