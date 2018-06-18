Multiple Arrests Made During Firefly Weekend - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Multiple Arrests Made During Firefly Weekend

DOVER, Del.- Dover police made multiple arrests at the Firefly Music Festival this weekend.

William Rodriguez, 34, of Miami, is accused of stealing 27 cell phones. According to police, one of the phones was still on and was able to be tracked using the "Find My iPhone" app. Rodriguez was charged with three counts of theft under $1,500 with additional charges pending. He was committed to the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in default of a $3,000 cash bond. Officers are now working to identify owners of the phones so they can be returned.

A South Carolina man was arrested Friday after fleeing from officers during a counterfeit merchandise investigation. Hassan Mceachin, 24, was allegedly selling counterfeit festival t-shirts in camping lot 2. He was eventually taken into custody, but he continued to struggle, causing minor injuries to an officer's arm, police said. He was found to be in possession of 37 counterfeit shirts, $850 in cash and one gram of marijuana. He was committed to the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in default of a $18,400 bond.

Two men from Ohio were arrested Friday after allegedly selling ecstasy to undercover officers in one of the camping lots. Zachary Williams, 23, and Edward Hartmann, 21, had their cars searched, where officers found 33 grams of ecstasy, 4.6 grams of cocaine, 1.1 grams of marijuana and a digital scale, police said. Both men were released on $142,300 unsecured bonds.

A 23-year-old Virginia man is behind bars on drug charges after allegedly selling amphetamine pills to an undercover officer in a camping lot Friday afternoon. When officers attempted to take Shakir Styles into custody, he reportedly attempted to run away and threw a bag containing more pills, according to police. Someone picked up the bag, and it was unable to be located, police said. Styles was committed to the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in default of a $7,500 secured bond.

Parris Hearn, 27, of Norfolk, Virginia, was arrested on drug charges Saturday, following an undercover operation. He was allegedly found to be in possession of 200 doses of LSD, police said. He was committed to the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in default of a $5,000 cash bond. 

A man from Alexandria, Virginia was arrested Saturday after selling psychedelic drugs to an undercover officer. According to police, 23-year-old Andrew Arbieto sold LSD and Psilocybin mushrooms to the officer. He was also found to be in possession of 30 doses of LSD, 32 grams of mushrooms, brass knuckles and 9 millimeter ammunition. Arbieto was committed to the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in default of a $12,500 cash bond. 

