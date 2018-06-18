Girls Tech Summer Camp at Salisbury - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Girls Tech Summer Camp at Salisbury U.

Posted: Jun 18, 2018 5:46 PM Updated:

SALISBURY, Md. -- Mary Angela Baker said: "if they see it, they can become it." And that was the message pressed upon an all-girls summer camp at Salisbury University Monday during the kick-off of the the Girls Innovation Academy. Hosted by SU's Center for Extended and Lifelong Learning, the six-week camp focuses on innovation, leadership, communication, and technology.

 

"I'm excited about learning, making new friends and stuff," said camper Carlie Gates. "Overall, I am a bit more confidence in myself."

 

Baker, director of the Center for Extended and Lifelong Learning, or CELL, says the experience is a great way to shows the girls the college way of life and encourage higher education. "And confidence is key," Baker said. "We hope that they think about their own leadership and, if they're not so confident, that after this program they are able to say, 'Yes, I can.'"

 

Through an over-arching thread of technology, Chrys Egan of SU's Communication Arts Department, said these middle-schoolers learn confidence to be successful in the future.

 

Jada Taylor, teaching assistant, said: "We just want to build confidence so that they feel like they are leaders so that they go into middle school and high school being proud of themselves."

 

The university is leading by example and hopes these young girls see the things they are able to achieve in the future, like going to college.

 

The academy runs through August 17. The academy is broken into two, three-week sessions, with the first focusing on science and the environment. The second session, on arts and humanities, begins June 25.

 

Students interested in the summer academy should contact Molly Riordan at 410-543-6090 or cell@salisbury.edu. The cost is $600.

