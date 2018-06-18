Some Get Outside to Enjoy Day 2 of Possible Heatwave

SALISBURY, Md.- The summer time heat is officially among us, Monday marked day two of a possible heatwave. Some places across the peninsula reached well into the 90 degree mark.

But despite the scorching sun, many folks still were determined to get out and enjoy that hot sunshine.

It was the first day of camp at the Richard Hazel Youth Center in Salisbury, dozens of kids outside playing a game of basketball. The playground was also a crowd favorite, kids swinging and sliding on the jungle gym equipment.

A lot of the campers explained they loved the heat. One of their favorite ways to cool down is with a big glass of water.

Camp counselors made sure the children were staying hydrating, advising them to stay in the shade as much as possible.

Over at the Salisbury Zoo, the heat seemed to make the animals a little sleepy. Visitors getting a glimpse and seeing what the bison, alpacas, and jaguars were up to.

Twin brothers, Keegan and Logan Finney, are staying in the shade while their eyes scan the animals cages.

"Not many animals are about, because it's just so hot, they're either not moving or not even hot," Logan said.

It may have been hot for the animals, but it was the perfect weather for the residents of Atria Senior Living. A few ladies had a picnic outside today, complete with fried chicken and ice cold drinks. A perfect way to kick off the summer season.