Bethany Beachgoers React to Replenishment

Posted: Jun 18, 2018 10:10 PM
By Madeleine Overturf
Sussex County‘s long awaited beach replenishment has brought some expected challenges but also unexpected entertainment to Bethany Beach goers. 

Kiersten Daly with Steen's Beach Service says the replenishment's partial beach closures have hindered where they can rent umbrellas. However, she says most customers have been primarily understanding.

"Come fourth of July weekend if it is still here people are going to be a little bit annoyed," she says.  "But I think all in all, the beaches that they have done are big enough that we could potentially compensate for the closures."

The 24/7 replenishment attracted quite a crowd on the boardwalk on Monday, with many taking photos at the heavy machinery. Some noted that the beach closures have made open sections of the beach crowded. But not everyone was complaining.

"I asked the boys when they came down here if they wanted to sit further away or closer, or did they mind sitting next to here," explains Christina Speiden, who sat her beach chair right next to one of the replenishment pipes. "They are like, 'No Mom. W want to hear what happens with the sand when it comes up through the pipe. Does it make a noise and how does it affect the beach?' They are just so interested in the process."

Bethany Beach's portion of the $17.2 million project is set to wrap up by the end of the month. The project will then move to South Bethany. At the moment, that start date is estimated to be July 1.

