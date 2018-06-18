New Details on Firefly Death, Medical Response - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

New Details on Firefly Death, Medical Response

Posted: Jun 18, 2018 10:36 PM Updated:
By Madeleine Overturf
Connect

DOVER, Del.- The 20-year-old Philadelphia woman who was found unconscious at her Firefly campsite was in cardiac arrest before she passed away, according to local officials.

Kent County's Director of Public Safety says Firefly attendee Caroline Friedman was in cardiac arrest when paramedics arrived on scene around 6:30 a.m. 

"She wasn't a witnessed cardiac arrest and that put providers at a handicap,"  explains Chief Colin Faulkner. "But I know that the responders did an incredible job and tried to resuscitate her."

Faulkner says they had slightly more medical calls at this year's festival. Out of 544 medical calls, 88 people were taken to medical tent, 55 were taken to an on site care center and 32 were transported to the hospital. Faulkner says a number of the calls were for unresponsive individuals or sick persons, many from dehydration.

"It's what you would expect for an event where there is a lot of walking and it's hot and you have alcohol available," Faulkner says. 

Some Firefly attendees tell WBOC they wish the event had more water easily accessible, especially in hot temperatures.

"I would think more water stations," says Veronica Skabla. "The one in lot 18, depending on where your campsite is, it can be kind of a hike. So I think throughout the actual roads in the campgrounds there needs to be more water stations if they can make that work."

Matt Knee echoed Skabla's thoughts, and also expressed gratitude towards first responders and organizers.

"I will tell you the security staff, the medic staff, the food staff was extremely helpful and friendly," says Matt Knee. "I don't know how they could do it any better."

Faulkner called the medical response to Firefly a coordinated effort that was the result of months of planning.

 

 

 

 

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • New Details on Firefly Death, Medical Response

    New Details on Firefly Death, Medical Response

    Jun 18, 2018 10:36 PM2018-06-19 02:36:00 GMT
    Monday, June 18 2018 10:36 PM EDT2018-06-19 02:36:04 GMT
    DOVER, Del.- The 20-year-old Philadelphia woman who was found unconscious at her Firefly campsite was in cardiac arrest before she passed away, according to local officials. Kent County's Director of Public Safety says Firefly attendee Caroline Friedman wMore
    DOVER, Del.- The 20-year-old Philadelphia woman who was found unconscious at her Firefly campsite was in cardiac arrest before she passed away, according to local officials. Kent County's Director of Public Safety says Firefly attendee Caroline Friedman wMore

  • North Salisbury Gains Development Projects Including Aldi

    North Salisbury Gains Development Projects Including Aldi

    Jun 18, 2018 10:28 PM2018-06-19 02:28:00 GMT
    Monday, June 18 2018 10:29 PM EDT2018-06-19 02:29:32 GMT
    As some big box stores like K-Mart and Toys R Us leave Salisbury, there are still some looking to move in.More
    As some big box stores like K-Mart and Toys R Us leave Salisbury, there are still some looking to move in.More

  • Bethany Beachgoers React to Replenishment

    Bethany Beachgoers React to Replenishment

    Jun 18, 2018 10:10 PM2018-06-19 02:10:00 GMT
    Monday, June 18 2018 10:11 PM EDT2018-06-19 02:11:47 GMT
    Sussex County‘s long awaited beach replenishment has brought some expected challenges but also unexpected entertainment to Bethany Beach goers. Kiersten Daly with Steens beach service says the replenishment's partial beach closures have hindered wheMore
    Sussex County‘s long awaited beach replenishment has brought some expected challenges but also unexpected entertainment to Bethany Beach goers. Kiersten Daly with Steens beach service says the replenishment's partial beach closures have hindered wheMore

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Multiple Arrests Made During Firefly Weekend

    Multiple Arrests Made During Firefly Weekend

    Jun 18, 2018 4:57 PM2018-06-18 20:57:00 GMT
    Monday, June 18 2018 5:23 PM EDT2018-06-18 21:23:44 GMT
    (Left to right) William Rodriguez, Hassan Mceachin and Shakir Styles(Left to right) William Rodriguez, Hassan Mceachin and Shakir Styles
    (Left to right) William Rodriguez, Hassan Mceachin and Shakir Styles(Left to right) William Rodriguez, Hassan Mceachin and Shakir Styles
    Dover police made multiple arrests at the Firefly Music Festival this weekend.More
    Dover police made multiple arrests at the Firefly Music Festival this weekend.More

  • New Details on Firefly Death, Medical Response

    New Details on Firefly Death, Medical Response

    Jun 18, 2018 10:36 PM2018-06-19 02:36:00 GMT
    Monday, June 18 2018 10:36 PM EDT2018-06-19 02:36:04 GMT
    DOVER, Del.- The 20-year-old Philadelphia woman who was found unconscious at her Firefly campsite was in cardiac arrest before she passed away, according to local officials. Kent County's Director of Public Safety says Firefly attendee Caroline Friedman wMore
    DOVER, Del.- The 20-year-old Philadelphia woman who was found unconscious at her Firefly campsite was in cardiac arrest before she passed away, according to local officials. Kent County's Director of Public Safety says Firefly attendee Caroline Friedman wMore

  • Fourth of July Fireworks on Delmarva 2018

    Fourth of July Fireworks on Delmarva 2018

    Jun 08, 2018 9:11 AM2018-06-08 13:11:00 GMT
    Monday, June 18 2018 8:20 AM EDT2018-06-18 12:20:01 GMT
    (MGN Online)(MGN Online)
    (MGN Online)(MGN Online)
    Looking for a place to watch the fireworks this Independence Day? Click on "more" for a list of dates, times and locations of Fourth of July events being held this year across Delmarva.More
    Looking for a place to watch the fireworks this Independence Day? Click on "more" for a list of dates, times and locations of Fourth of July events being held this year across Delmarva.
    More

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • Multiple Arrests Made During Firefly Weekend

    Multiple Arrests Made During Firefly Weekend

    Dover police made multiple arrests at the Firefly Music Festival this weekend.

    More

    Dover police made multiple arrests at the Firefly Music Festival this weekend.

    More

  • Woman Found Dead at Firefly Campground

    Woman Found Dead at Firefly Campground

    The Dover Police Department is investigating after a 20-year-old woman was found dead at the firefly campground. Police say around 6:30 a.m. officers were alerted to an unresponsive woman at Firefly Camping Lot 18. Police say the woman was found unconscious at her campsite and was treated by medical staff before she was transported to Bayhealth Kent General Hospital. There, authorities say she was pronounced dead at 6:55 a.m.

    More

    The Dover Police Department is investigating after a 20-year-old woman was found dead at the firefly campground. Police say around 6:30 a.m. officers were alerted to an unresponsive woman at Firefly Camping Lot 18. Police say the woman was found unconscious at her campsite and was treated by medical staff before she was transported to Bayhealth Kent General Hospital. There, authorities say she was pronounced dead at 6:55 a.m.

    More

  • Some Get Outside to Enjoy Day 2 of Possible Heatwave

    Some Get Outside to Enjoy Day 2 of Possible Heatwave

    Monday marked day two of a possible heatwave. Some places across the peninsula reached well into the 90 degree mark.

    But despite the scorching sun, many folks still were determined to get out and enjoy that hot sunshine.

    It was the first day of camp at the Richard Hazel Youth Center in Salisbury, dozens of kids outside playing a game of basketball. The playground was also a crowd favorite, kids swinging and sliding on the jungle gym equipment.

    More

    Monday marked day two of a possible heatwave. Some places across the peninsula reached well into the 90 degree mark.

    But despite the scorching sun, many folks still were determined to get out and enjoy that hot sunshine.

    It was the first day of camp at the Richard Hazel Youth Center in Salisbury, dozens of kids outside playing a game of basketball. The playground was also a crowd favorite, kids swinging and sliding on the jungle gym equipment.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices