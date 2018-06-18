New Details on Firefly Death, Medical Response

DOVER, Del.- The 20-year-old Philadelphia woman who was found unconscious at her Firefly campsite was in cardiac arrest before she passed away, according to local officials.

Kent County's Director of Public Safety says Firefly attendee Caroline Friedman was in cardiac arrest when paramedics arrived on scene around 6:30 a.m.

"She wasn't a witnessed cardiac arrest and that put providers at a handicap," explains Chief Colin Faulkner. "But I know that the responders did an incredible job and tried to resuscitate her."

Faulkner says they had slightly more medical calls at this year's festival. Out of 544 medical calls, 88 people were taken to medical tent, 55 were taken to an on site care center and 32 were transported to the hospital. Faulkner says a number of the calls were for unresponsive individuals or sick persons, many from dehydration.

"It's what you would expect for an event where there is a lot of walking and it's hot and you have alcohol available," Faulkner says.

Some Firefly attendees tell WBOC they wish the event had more water easily accessible, especially in hot temperatures.

"I would think more water stations," says Veronica Skabla. "The one in lot 18, depending on where your campsite is, it can be kind of a hike. So I think throughout the actual roads in the campgrounds there needs to be more water stations if they can make that work."

Matt Knee echoed Skabla's thoughts, and also expressed gratitude towards first responders and organizers.

"I will tell you the security staff, the medic staff, the food staff was extremely helpful and friendly," says Matt Knee. "I don't know how they could do it any better."

Faulkner called the medical response to Firefly a coordinated effort that was the result of months of planning.