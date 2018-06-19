Maryland Receives Applications to Produce Medical Cannabis Oil

Tuesday, June 19 2018 11:06 AM EDT2018-06-19 15:06:40 GMT
Wildflowers blooming alongside Delaware state roads.
Wildflowers blooming alongside Delaware state roads.
DOVER, Del.- The Delaware Department of Transportation has started to let the flowers bloom alongside state roads. These wildflowers are the main food source for pollinators like monarch butterfliesMore
The Delaware Department of Transportation has started to let the flowers bloom alongside state roads. These wildflowers are the main food source for pollinators like monarch butterflies, bees and other beneficial insects. More
Tuesday, June 19 2018 7:44 AM EDT2018-06-19 11:44:52 GMT
DOVER, Del.- The 20-year-old Philadelphia woman who was found unconscious at her Firefly campsite was in cardiac arrest before she passed away, according to local officials. Kent County's Director of Public Safety says Firefly attendee Caroline Friedman wMore
The 20-year-old Philadelphia woman who was found unconscious at her Firefly campsite was in cardiac arrest before she passed away, according to local officials. Kent County's Director of Public Safety says Firefly attendee Caroline Friedman wMore
The 20-year-old Philadelphia woman who was found unconscious at her Firefly campsite was in cardiac arrest before she passed away, according to local officials. Kent County's Director of Public Safety says Firefly attendee Caroline Friedman w
The 20-year-old Philadelphia woman who was found unconscious at her Firefly campsite was in cardiac arrest before she passed away, according to local officials. Kent County's Director of Public Safety says Firefly attendee Caroline Friedman w
Friday, June 15 2018 9:42 AM EDT2018-06-15 13:42:44 GMT
A federal judge has sentenced a Mexican citizen to eight years in prison for an immigration conviction - more than double the recommended term - citing his lengthy criminal history and the fact that he's...
A federal judge has sentenced a Mexican citizen to eight years in prison for an immigration conviction - more than double the recommended term - citing his lengthy criminal history and the fact that he's already been...