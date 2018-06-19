Maryland Receives Applications to Produce Medical Cannabis Oil - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Maryland Receives Applications to Produce Medical Cannabis Oil

Posted: Jun 19, 2018

RICHMOND, Va. (AP)- Nearly 50 medical cannabis companies are pursuing five licenses to operate in Virginia.           

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports the state has received 49 applications. Virginia plans to hand out licenses to dispense medical cannabis oil in the state's five health services areas.           

The applications require a $10,000 filing fee.           

Virginia recently expanded legal protections for patients seeking to use medical cannabis oils. Lawmakers also passed legislation allowing for in-state production and sales of medical cannabis oils.

  • Additional Funding Approved for Ocean City Inlet Dredging

    Ocean City Inlet during Tropical Storm Hermine (WBOC)Ocean City Inlet during Tropical Storm Hermine (WBOC)
    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District, has received additional funding to dredge the Ocean City Inlet.More
  • Updated: Woman Charged With Attempted Murder After Police Chase Injures Wico. Deputy

    Connie L. SchoffstallConnie L. Schoffstall
    A Parsonsburg woman is facing attempted murder and related charges following a Saturday morning police chase that left a Wicomico County sheriff's deputy injured.More
  • DelDOT Makes Effort to Save Pollinators

    Wildflowers blooming alongside Delaware state roads.Wildflowers blooming alongside Delaware state roads.
    DOVER, Del.- The Delaware Department of Transportation has started to let the flowers bloom alongside state roads. These wildflowers are the main food source for pollinators like monarch butterfliesMore
  • New Details on Firefly Death, Medical Response

    DOVER, Del.- The 20-year-old Philadelphia woman who was found unconscious at her Firefly campsite was in cardiac arrest before she passed away, according to local officials. Kent County's Director of Public Safety says Firefly attendee Caroline Friedman wMore
  • Multiple Arrests Made During Firefly Weekend

    (Left to right) William Rodriguez, Hassan Mceachin and Shakir Styles(Left to right) William Rodriguez, Hassan Mceachin and Shakir Styles
    Dover police made multiple arrests at the Firefly Music Festival this weekend.More
  • North Salisbury Gains Development Projects Including Aldi

    As some big box stores like K-Mart and Toys R Us leave Salisbury, there are still some other retailers looking to move in.More
