Delaware Senate Eyes 'Red Flag' Gun Seizures, Weapons Ban
Posted:
Jun 19, 2018 7:56 AM
Updated:
(Soure: MGN Online/Photo: Pixabay)
DOVER, Del. (AP)- The state Senate is poised to vote on a "red flag" bill enabling authorities in Delaware to seize guns from a person a family member believes is a danger to himself or others.
The measure has already cleared the House. It is similar to one passed earlier this year that allows authorities to seize guns from a person deemed by a mental health provider to be dangerous.
The bill to be voted on Tuesday permits a family member or police officer to obtain a lethal violence protective order removing a person's access to guns.
Democratic lawmakers also are pushing another gun-control measure. They plan to try to suspend rules in the Senate to resurrect a proposed ban on certain semiautomatic weapons after the measure failed to clear a Senate committee.
Tuesday, June 19 2018 11:06 AM EDT2018-06-19 15:06:40 GMT
Wildflowers blooming alongside Delaware state roads.
Wildflowers blooming alongside Delaware state roads.
DOVER, Del.- The Delaware Department of Transportation has started to let the flowers bloom alongside state roads. These wildflowers are the main food source for pollinators like monarch butterfliesMore
The Delaware Department of Transportation has started to let the flowers bloom alongside state roads. These wildflowers are the main food source for pollinators like monarch butterflies, bees and other beneficial insects. More
Tuesday, June 19 2018 7:44 AM EDT2018-06-19 11:44:52 GMT
DOVER, Del.- The 20-year-old Philadelphia woman who was found unconscious at her Firefly campsite was in cardiac arrest before she passed away, according to local officials. Kent County's Director of Public Safety says Firefly attendee Caroline Friedman wMore
The 20-year-old Philadelphia woman who was found unconscious at her Firefly campsite was in cardiac arrest before she passed away, according to local officials. Kent County's Director of Public Safety says Firefly attendee Caroline Friedman wMore
The 20-year-old Philadelphia woman who was found unconscious at her Firefly campsite was in cardiac arrest before she passed away, according to local officials. Kent County's Director of Public Safety says Firefly attendee Caroline Friedman w
The 20-year-old Philadelphia woman who was found unconscious at her Firefly campsite was in cardiac arrest before she passed away, according to local officials. Kent County's Director of Public Safety says Firefly attendee Caroline Friedman w
Tuesday, June 19 2018 1:15 PM EDT2018-06-19 17:15:33 GMT
One type of electric car that Delaware is offering rebates for. (Photo: delaware.gov)
One type of electric car that Delaware is offering rebates for. (Photo: delaware.gov)
The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control announced that the state's Clean Transportation Incentive Program will be extended to Dec. 31, 2019. The program is popular among Delaware citizens for its support of cleaMore
The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control announced that the state's Clean Transportation Incentive Program will be extended to Dec. 31, 2019. More
Tuesday, June 19 2018 11:06 AM EDT2018-06-19 15:06:40 GMT
Wildflowers blooming alongside Delaware state roads.
Wildflowers blooming alongside Delaware state roads.
DOVER, Del.- The Delaware Department of Transportation has started to let the flowers bloom alongside state roads. These wildflowers are the main food source for pollinators like monarch butterfliesMore
The Delaware Department of Transportation has started to let the flowers bloom alongside state roads. These wildflowers are the main food source for pollinators like monarch butterflies, bees and other beneficial insects. More
Tuesday, June 19 2018 7:44 AM EDT2018-06-19 11:44:52 GMT
DOVER, Del.- The 20-year-old Philadelphia woman who was found unconscious at her Firefly campsite was in cardiac arrest before she passed away, according to local officials. Kent County's Director of Public Safety says Firefly attendee Caroline Friedman wMore
The 20-year-old Philadelphia woman who was found unconscious at her Firefly campsite was in cardiac arrest before she passed away, according to local officials. Kent County's Director of Public Safety says Firefly attendee Caroline Friedman wMore
Tuesday, June 19 2018 7:40 AM EDT2018-06-19 11:40:55 GMT
Sussex County‘s long awaited beach replenishment has brought some expected challenges but also unexpected entertainment to Bethany Beach goers. Kiersten Daly with Steens beach service says the replenishment's partial beach closures have hindered wheMore
Sussex County, Delaware's long-awaited beach replenishment has brought some expected challenges but also unexpected entertainment to Bethany Beach visitors. More