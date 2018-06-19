Delaware Senate Eyes 'Red Flag' Gun Seizures, Weapons Ban - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Delaware Senate Eyes 'Red Flag' Gun Seizures, Weapons Ban

Posted: Jun 19, 2018 7:56 AM
DOVER, Del. (AP)- The state Senate is poised to vote on a "red flag" bill enabling authorities in Delaware to seize guns from a person a family member believes is a danger to himself or others.           

The measure has already cleared the House. It is similar to one passed earlier this year that allows authorities to seize guns from a person deemed by a mental health provider to be dangerous.           

The bill to be voted on Tuesday permits a family member or police officer to obtain a lethal violence protective order removing a person's access to guns.           

Democratic lawmakers also are pushing another gun-control measure. They plan to try to suspend rules in the Senate to resurrect a proposed ban on certain semiautomatic weapons after the measure failed to clear a Senate committee.

