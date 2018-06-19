Delaware Awards More Than $145,000 in Merit Scholarships

DELAWARE- Four merit scholarship programs for the 2018-19 academic year have been awarded to Delaware students. The Delaware Department of Education has announced the recipients who were awarded for excelling in both the classroom through academic standing and in the community through service.

These scholarships are renewable and students are first able to apply for them in their senior year of high school. The programs provide full tuition, fees, room, board, and books at the public colleges in Delaware. Of the four scholarships announced, three are memorial scholarships that honor former state legislators. The scholarships and their recipients are as follows:

The B. Bradford Barnes Memorial Scholarship honors the former Speaker of the State House of Representatives. This is limited to one student each year that enrolls into University of Delaware as a full-time student. This years recipient is Dana Wilkins, a graduate of Newark Charter School. Wilkins will major in biomedical engineering.

The Herman M. Holloway, Sr. Memorial Scholarship is in honor of the first African-American State Senator in Delaware. This scholarship is awarded annually to one student that enrolls at Delaware State University as a full-time student. This year's recipient is Carissa Thorne, a graduate of Caesar Rodney High School in the Caesar Rodney School District. Thorne will major in kinesiology.

The Charles L. Hebner Memorial Scholarship is in honor of the former Speaker of the State House of Representatives. It is awarded each year to one full-time student at the University of Delaware and one full-time student at Delaware State University who are majoring in the humanities or social sciences. (Preference is given to political science majors.) This year's recipients are Caroline Klinger of private Padua Academy, attending University of Delaware for political science and Malia Brittingham, a homeschool graduate, attending Delaware State University for history.

The Diamond State Scholarship is intended for full-time students attending regionally accredited, nonprofit colleges in any state. The recipients will receive $1,250 per year. For the 2018-19 academic year, 35 students were awarded with a Diamond State Scholarship. They are listed below by high school: