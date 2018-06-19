Delaware Awards More Than $145,000 in Merit Scholarships - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Delaware Awards More Than $145,000 in Merit Scholarships

DELAWARE- Four merit scholarship programs for the 2018-19 academic year have been awarded to Delaware students. The Delaware Department of Education has announced the recipients who were awarded for excelling in both the classroom through academic standing and in the community through service.

These scholarships are renewable and students are first able to apply for them in their senior year of high school. The programs provide full tuition, fees, room, board, and books at the public colleges in Delaware. Of the four scholarships announced, three are memorial scholarships that honor former state legislators. The scholarships and their recipients are as follows:

The B. Bradford Barnes Memorial Scholarship honors the former Speaker of the State House of Representatives. This is limited to one student each year that enrolls into University of Delaware as a full-time student. This years recipient is Dana Wilkins, a graduate of Newark Charter School. Wilkins will major in biomedical engineering.

The Herman M. Holloway, Sr. Memorial Scholarship is in honor of the first African-American State Senator in Delaware. This scholarship is awarded annually to one student that enrolls at Delaware State University as a full-time student. This year's recipient is Carissa Thorne, a graduate of Caesar Rodney High School in the Caesar Rodney School District. Thorne will major in kinesiology.

The Charles L. Hebner Memorial Scholarship is in honor of the former Speaker of the State House of Representatives. It is awarded each year to one full-time student at the University of Delaware and one full-time student at Delaware State University who are majoring in the humanities or social sciences. (Preference is given to political science majors.) This year's recipients are Caroline Klinger of private Padua Academy, attending University of Delaware for political science and Malia Brittingham, a homeschool graduate, attending Delaware State University for history.

The Diamond State Scholarship is intended for full-time students attending regionally accredited, nonprofit colleges in any state. The recipients will receive $1,250 per year. For the 2018-19 academic year, 35 students were awarded with a Diamond State Scholarship. They are listed below by high school:

Name
High school
Silpa Annavarapu
Newark Charter School
Caelan Backus
Seaford Senior High School
Kierstin Blatzheim
Sussex Academy
David Bondi
Archmere Academy
Josh Bredbenner
Worcester Preparatory School
Faith Brown
Charter School of Wilmington
Muhammad Burki
Dickinson (John) High School
Noah Carpe
Salesianum School
Michael Chen
Newark Charter School
Christopher Czerwinski
Newark Charter School
Ryan Dean
MOT Charter
Olivia Duke
Newark Charter School
Joshua Fickes
Charter School of Wilmington
Chloe Frantz
Newark High School
Jessica Goldschlager
Caesar Rodney High School
Melina Hudson
Milford Senior High School
Tyler Imprescia
Polytech High School
Pooja Kaji
Charter School of Wilmington
Joni Kashner
Polytech High School
Sean Kelby
Newark Charter School
Cullen Kisner
Caesar Rodney High School
Naomi Mengel
Tall Oaks Classical School
Maria Morelli
Delmar Senior High School
Timothy Mulderrig
Middletown High School
Romil Patel
Newark Charter School
Ankita Prasad
Newark Charter School
Evan Rosario
Appoquinimink High School
Ryan Singh
Middletown High School
Marshall Smith
Wilmington Christian School
Charlotte Swafford
Mt. Sophia Academy
Ryan Tarr
Appoquinimink High School
Zachary The'
Charter School of Wilmington
Maria van Venrooy
Charter School of Wilmington
Tanvi Venkatesh
Newark Charter School
Sarah Wearden
Caesar Rodney High School

 

