Annapolis City Council Apologizes for Lynchings - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Annapolis City Council Apologizes for Lynchings

Posted: Jun 19, 2018 9:40 AM Updated:

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP)- The Annapolis City Council has passed a resolution apologizing for the lynchings of African-American men in and around the city.           

The resolution passed Monday night also calls for a more complete history of race relations.           

The Capital reports that the last lynching in Annapolis occurred in 1906 when Henry "No Toes" Davis was shot and hanged from a tree after he admitted assaulting a white woman.           

The city also considered issuing a formal apology for the lynchings in 1898, but that proposal did not pass.           

The resolution also cites details from lynchings that occurred in nearby Anne Arundel County.

           

