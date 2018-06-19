DelDOT Makes Efforts to Save Monarch Butterflies - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

DelDOT Makes Effort to Save Pollinators

Posted: Jun 19, 2018 9:46 AM Updated:
Wildflowers blooming alongside Delaware state roads. Wildflowers blooming alongside Delaware state roads.

DOVER, Del.- The Delaware Department of Transportation has started to let the flowers bloom alongside state roads.

This is in an effort to save pollinators like monarch butterflies who are experiencing steep decline in population due to the changes in their natural habitat. These wildflowers are one of the main food sources for pollinators.

Pollinators are animals that help plants to reproduce by moving pollen from male plants to the female plants. Pollinators include animals such as bees, birds, and butterflies, among others. Experts say that since many plants rely on pollinators to reproduce, the loss of pollinators can cost billions of dollars to be lost in the economy every year. 

As a result, DelDOT said it is changing its past policy of well-manicured turf grass on roadsides to a more pollinator-friendly environment. More native species have been incorporated in DelDOT's seed mixes and now mowing will be limited to just a safety strip on the side of the road. The rest of the fields on roadsides will be allowed to bloom with wildflowers during the growing season. This will benefit both the wildflower and pollinator populations, according to DelDOT. 

“There are numerous areas along our roads throughout the state that we have regularly mowed just to keep the natural growth down. This innovative program allows DelDOT to not only help pollinators, but it reduces the amount of mowing in some areas and provides a much more visually appealing landscape by our roads,” said Secretary of Transportation Jennifer Cohan.

Next year the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is expected to decide whether or not the monarch butterfly will be listed under the Endangered Species Act. DelDOT has joined alongside 24 energy and transportation organizations to develop a conservation agreement for the monarch butterfly. This agreement among businesses that manage large portions of land and its purpose is to help volunteer conservation for the monarch butterflies.

DelDOT has also partnered with the University of Delaware to create experimental pollinator plots to create more habitats for the animals. These experimental plots will inform Delaware’s future pollinator plantings.

In further efforts DelDOT’s Environmental Planner, Erika Furlong, partnered with DNREC’s Eric Ludwig to design a 43-acre pollinator meadow mitigation site outside of Middletown. The Delaware Forest Service’s Todd Gsell will help maintain this new site.

 

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Additional Funding Approved for Ocean City Inlet Dredging

    Additional Funding Approved for Ocean City Inlet Dredging

    Jun 19, 2018 11:57 AM2018-06-19 15:57:00 GMT
    Tuesday, June 19 2018 1:12 PM EDT2018-06-19 17:12:15 GMT
    Ocean City Inlet during Tropical Storm Hermine (WBOC)Ocean City Inlet during Tropical Storm Hermine (WBOC)
    Ocean City Inlet during Tropical Storm Hermine (WBOC)Ocean City Inlet during Tropical Storm Hermine (WBOC)
    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District, has received additional funding to dredge the Ocean City Inlet.More
    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District, has received additional funding to dredge the Ocean City Inlet.More

  • Updated: Woman Charged With Attempted Murder After Police Chase Injures Wico. Deputy

    Police Chase Injures Deputy in Salisbury

    Jun 16, 2018 10:04 PM2018-06-17 02:04:00 GMT
    Tuesday, June 19 2018 11:22 AM EDT2018-06-19 15:22:13 GMT
    Connie L. SchoffstallConnie L. Schoffstall
    Connie L. SchoffstallConnie L. Schoffstall
    A Parsonsburg woman is facing attempted murder and related charges following a Saturday morning police chase that left a Wicomico County sheriff's deputy injured.More
    A Parsonsburg, Maryland, woman is facing attempted murder and related charges following a Saturday morning police chase that left a Wicomico County sheriff's deputy injured.More

  • DelDOT Makes Effort to Save Pollinators

    DelDOT Makes Efforts to Save Monarch Butterflies

    Jun 19, 2018 9:46 AM2018-06-19 13:46:00 GMT
    Tuesday, June 19 2018 11:06 AM EDT2018-06-19 15:06:40 GMT
    Wildflowers blooming alongside Delaware state roads.Wildflowers blooming alongside Delaware state roads.
    Wildflowers blooming alongside Delaware state roads.Wildflowers blooming alongside Delaware state roads.
    DOVER, Del.- The Delaware Department of Transportation has started to let the flowers bloom alongside state roads. These wildflowers are the main food source for pollinators like monarch butterfliesMore
    The Delaware Department of Transportation has started to let the flowers bloom alongside state roads. These wildflowers are the main food source for pollinators like monarch butterflies, bees and other beneficial insects. More

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • New Details on Firefly Death, Medical Response

    New Details on Firefly Death, Medical Response

    Jun 18, 2018 10:36 PM2018-06-19 02:36:00 GMT
    Tuesday, June 19 2018 7:44 AM EDT2018-06-19 11:44:52 GMT
    DOVER, Del.- The 20-year-old Philadelphia woman who was found unconscious at her Firefly campsite was in cardiac arrest before she passed away, according to local officials. Kent County's Director of Public Safety says Firefly attendee Caroline Friedman wMore
    The 20-year-old Philadelphia woman who was found unconscious at her Firefly campsite was in cardiac arrest before she passed away, according to local officials. Kent County's Director of Public Safety says Firefly attendee Caroline Friedman wMore

  • Multiple Arrests Made During Firefly Weekend

    Multiple Arrests Made During Firefly Weekend

    Jun 18, 2018 4:57 PM2018-06-18 20:57:00 GMT
    Tuesday, June 19 2018 7:36 AM EDT2018-06-19 11:36:34 GMT
    (Left to right) William Rodriguez, Hassan Mceachin and Shakir Styles(Left to right) William Rodriguez, Hassan Mceachin and Shakir Styles
    (Left to right) William Rodriguez, Hassan Mceachin and Shakir Styles(Left to right) William Rodriguez, Hassan Mceachin and Shakir Styles
    Dover police made multiple arrests at the Firefly Music Festival this weekend.More
    Dover police made multiple arrests at the Firefly Music Festival this weekend.More

  • North Salisbury Gains Development Projects Including Aldi

    North Salisbury Gains Development Projects Including Aldi

    Jun 18, 2018 10:28 PM2018-06-19 02:28:00 GMT
    Tuesday, June 19 2018 7:42 AM EDT2018-06-19 11:42:26 GMT
    As some big box stores like K-Mart and Toys R Us leave Salisbury, there are still some other retailers looking to move in.More
    As some big box stores like K-Mart and Toys R Us leave Salisbury, there are still some other retailers looking to move in.More

  • Delaware News</span><div style="float:right"><a href="/global/Category.asp?C=185255">More &gt;&gt;</a></div><span>Delaware NewsMore>>

  • Del. Clean Transportation Incentive Program Extended to the End of 2019

    Clean Transportation Incentive Program Extended to the End of 2019

    Jun 19, 2018 11:16 AM2018-06-19 15:16:00 GMT
    Tuesday, June 19 2018 1:15 PM EDT2018-06-19 17:15:33 GMT
    One type of electric car that Delaware is offering rebates for. (Photo: delaware.gov)One type of electric car that Delaware is offering rebates for. (Photo: delaware.gov)
    One type of electric car that Delaware is offering rebates for. (Photo: delaware.gov)One type of electric car that Delaware is offering rebates for. (Photo: delaware.gov)
    The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control announced that the state's Clean Transportation Incentive Program will be extended to Dec. 31, 2019. The program is popular among Delaware citizens for its support of cleaMore
    The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control announced that the state's Clean Transportation Incentive Program will be extended to Dec. 31, 2019. More

  • DelDOT Makes Effort to Save Pollinators

    DelDOT Makes Efforts to Save Monarch Butterflies

    Jun 19, 2018 9:46 AM2018-06-19 13:46:00 GMT
    Tuesday, June 19 2018 11:06 AM EDT2018-06-19 15:06:40 GMT
    Wildflowers blooming alongside Delaware state roads.Wildflowers blooming alongside Delaware state roads.
    Wildflowers blooming alongside Delaware state roads.Wildflowers blooming alongside Delaware state roads.
    DOVER, Del.- The Delaware Department of Transportation has started to let the flowers bloom alongside state roads. These wildflowers are the main food source for pollinators like monarch butterfliesMore
    The Delaware Department of Transportation has started to let the flowers bloom alongside state roads. These wildflowers are the main food source for pollinators like monarch butterflies, bees and other beneficial insects. More

  • Delaware Awards More Than $145,000 in Merit Scholarships

    Delaware Awards More Than $145,000 in Merit Scholarships

    Jun 19, 2018 8:33 AM2018-06-19 12:33:00 GMT
    Tuesday, June 19 2018 9:05 AM EDT2018-06-19 13:05:23 GMT
    (Photo: MGN Online)(Photo: MGN Online)
    (Photo: MGN Online)(Photo: MGN Online)
    Four merit scholarship programs for the 2018-19 academic year have been awarded to Delaware students.More
    Four merit scholarship programs for the 2018-19 academic year have been awarded to Delaware students.More
    •   
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices