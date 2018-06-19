Volunteers Plant Rain Gardens in Dorchester County

CAMBRIDGE, Md. - People in Dorchester County took advantage of Monday's hot weather by prepping for rain.

Volunteers with the ShoreRivers organization worked to plant what they call rain gardens in Cambridge.

The idea is to give 10 lucky homeowners a new garden full of native plants.

The garden itself is shallow and is suppose to help slow down flooding and filter out pollutants.

Organizers say the gardens are another extra step to help prevent pollutants from running into the Chesapeake Bay and its tributaries.

Organizers say the work was hot and sticky, but worth it.

"It is one of the hottest days. We're drenched and muddy and there's actually more mosquitoes than there's ever been here in Cambridge," one organizer said.

ShoreRivers says it will continue planting rain gardens until this Thursday. The project is funded by a National Wildlife Service grant.