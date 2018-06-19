Climate Resilience Grants Awarded to 14 Maryland Communities - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Climate Resilience Grants Awarded to 14 Maryland Communities

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources on Tuesday announced $700,000 in Climate Resilience Grants to help communities across the state prepare for and recover from climate-related impacts.

The competitive grants are designed to help strengthen a community’s ability to assess risk through planning and construct solutions to boost their capacity to withstand flooding and other weather-related events.

“We have already witnessed the devastating effects that severe rain and storms can cause in our communities,” Maryland Natural Resources Secretary Mark Belton said. “This program aims to help our local partners become better prepared and more resilient so they are able to recover from and respond to climate-related challenges, risks and threats, be it flooding or sea level rise.”

Maryland communities awarded grant funding this year include:

Anne Arundel County – Funding for the West River United Methodist Center to address erosion, sea level rise and stormwater pollution by a living shoreline and regenerative stormwater conveyance systems in the West River.

Cecil County – To develop a countywide green infrastructure network and plan using state planning tools and public input.

City of Annapolis – Assistance to the city in its application to the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s National Flood Insurance Program’s Community Rating System and public outreach on risk reduction to flooding.

City of Annapolis – To assist St. Mary’s Catholic Church in the development of a living shoreline along Spa Creek that works in tandem with on-site stormwater practices to address water quality and quantity.

City of Laurel – Assistance to the city in its application to Federal Emergency Management Agency’s National Flood Insurance Program’s Community Rating System and public outreach on risk reduction to flooding.

Somerset County – To conduct an assessment of drainage ditches in two areas of Deal Island, which will also identify mitigation needed to alleviate localized flooding.

Talbot County – To develop communication strategies around flooding risk and impacts, what community members should do during a flood, and how flooding impacts may change in the future

Town of Berlin – To develop a Resilience Element for the Comprehensive Plan, including public engagement, and addressing short and long term climate impacts.

Town of Charlestown – To develop a system wide inventory of the town’s stormwater drainage system with a prioritized list of improvements. Evaluate the town’s floodplain management regulations.

Town of Deale Beach – Assistance to the Deale Beach Citizens Association in the design of a living shoreline and to address storm impacts and wave energy.

Town of Hebron – To support the development of a study and resulting stormwater management plan to mitigate flooding issues.

Town of Oxford – To design green infrastructure practices that address coastal storm impacts, tidal flooding, and stormwater runoff on public and private properties.

Worcester County – To design a natural shoreline stabilization and marsh restoration project along Isle of Wight Bay to address recurrent community flooding and sea level rise.

Worcester County – To develop a wetland restoration and natural shoreline stabilization project on Tizzard Island in Chincoteague Bay.

Grants will be used to identify and prioritize vulnerable communities, incorporate climate change data and information into existing plans and policies, and develop nature-based or natural solutions to control flooding.

  • Additional Funding Approved for Ocean City Inlet Dredging

  • Updated: Woman Charged With Attempted Murder After Police Chase Injures Wico. Deputy

  • DelDOT Makes Effort to Save Pollinators

  • New Details on Firefly Death, Medical Response

  • Multiple Arrests Made During Firefly Weekend

  • North Salisbury Gains Development Projects Including Aldi

  • Girls Tech Summer Camp at Salisbury U.

  • Additional Funding Approved for Ocean City Inlet Dredging

  • Updated: Woman Charged With Attempted Murder After Police Chase Injures Wico. Deputy

