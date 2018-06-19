Del. Clean Transportation Incentive Program Extended to the End of 2019

One type of electric car that Delaware is offering rebates for. (Photo: delaware.gov)

DOVER, Del.- The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control announced that the state's Clean Transportation Incentive Program will be extended to Dec. 31.

While rebates will not change, eligibility requirements will be changed slightly starting July 1 for more clarity and flexibility.

“The Clean Transportation Incentive Program has been well-received across Delaware,” said DNREC Secretary Shawn M. Garvin. “When DNREC started this program, we hoped to assist at least 100 drivers in making the cleaner, more cost-effective vehicle choice. Three years later, we have exceeded that target seven times over. Electric and cleaner fuel vehicles are a smart choice for citizens and businesses alike.”

The program started in July, 2015 and has provided rebates for more than 750 Delaware drivers among all counties for purchasing or leasing electric or plug-in hybrid electric vehicles.

The program also issues rebates to over 200 residential, commercial, and workplaces properties for installing electric vehicle charging stations. The efforts of the program are to decrease tailpipe emissions and along with it pollution and greenhouse gas emissions that contribute to climate change.

Below are some of the rebates offered for the purchase or lease of cleaner fuel vehicles:

$3,500 for battery electric vehicles under $60,000 MSRP

$1,500 for plug-in hybrid electric vehicles and electric vehicles with gasoline range extenders under $60,000 MSRP

$1,000 for battery and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles over $60,000 MSRP

$1,500 for dedicated propane or natural gas vehicles

$1,350 for bi-fuel propane or natural gas vehicles

$20,000 for heavy-duty dedicated natural gas trucks

Rebates are also available for electric vehicle charging stations for homes, businesses, and workplaces.

The Clean Transportation Incentive Program is part of Delaware’s participation in the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative. For more information click here.