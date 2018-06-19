Additional Funding Approved for Ocean City Inlet Dredging

An internal affairs report on a February arrest in which a Harrington police officer was seen striking a man in the head multiple times said officers' conduct during that arrest was appropriate, according to the city's police chief.More
Cones and construction are scattered along Coastal Highway in Ocean City. Initially postponed, the median project will put a divider up in the middle of the two lanes of traffic from 44th to 62nd St.
State Highway Administration confirms the median project is on schedule and is expected to be completed by Memorial Day, but some folks in town have their doubts about that completion time.
