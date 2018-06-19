Additional Funding Approved for Ocean City Inlet Dredging - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Additional Funding Approved for Ocean City Inlet Dredging

Posted: Jun 19, 2018 11:57 AM Updated:
Ocean City Inlet during Tropical Storm Hermine (WBOC) Ocean City Inlet during Tropical Storm Hermine (WBOC)

OCEAN CITY, Md. - For commercial fishermen like Sonny Gwin, issues with navigating shallow waters in the Ocean City Inlet are nothing new. 

"It seems to be getting worse every year with the nor'easters," said Gwin.

They are deep-seated issues Gwin said can end up costing fishermen big dollars.

"Once it fills in, they come in and start hitting the bottom, and for a big boat, you can talk hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of damage," said Gwin.

The damage goes beyond the boats. Gwin said problems passing through the inlet also mean damage to his livelihood.

"Without getting to this dock, we can't get to the market," he said. "And you have to remember, these are Maryland quotas that need to be landed in Maryland."

Now, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is throwing an extra lifeline in the form of additional funding approved by Congress to dredge the inlet over the next year or so.

The Corps already had $250,00 included in the 2018 fiscal year budget to fund maintenance dredging at the inlet. Now, that number has been tripled to $750,000.

"The short-term dredging has kept the inlet open. If it weren't for that, I don't believe a rowboat could get through here," said Gwin.

The U.S. Army Corp of Engineers is also working on a five-year study to find a long-term fix for shoaling issues at the inlet.

The next dredging in Ocean City Inlet is scheduled for later this summer.

A spokesman with the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers said this is previously scheduled and not related to the aforementioned funding.

The above funding will be used to schedule future dredge visits as needed from this fall into 2019 based on the conditions of the channel and the availability of a shallow-draft dredging .

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • State Police Investigate Two Truck Crash in Laurel

    State Police Close Road After Two Truck Crash in Laurel

    Jun 21, 2018 6:19 PM2018-06-21 22:19:00 GMT
    Thursday, June 21 2018 11:56 PM EDT2018-06-22 03:56:38 GMT
    Delaware State Police said officers were on the scene of a crash involving two trucks Thursday afternoon.More
    Delaware State Police said officers were on the scene of a crash involving two trucks Thursday afternoon.More

  • Worcester County Fair Postponed

    Worcester County State Fair Postponed

    Jun 21, 2018 7:23 PM2018-06-21 23:23:00 GMT
    Thursday, June 21 2018 11:02 PM EDT2018-06-22 03:02:46 GMT
    Summer has officially started but Delmarva is still feeling the impact from this month's wet and soggy weather. 

    The Worcester County Fair was postponed because of wet grounds.    More
    Summer has officially started but Delmarva is still feeling the impact from this month's wet and soggy weather. 

    The Worcester County Fair was postponed because of wet grounds.     More

  • New Details Emerge Over Deaths of 13 Bald Eagles

    New Details Emerge Over Deaths of 13 Bald Eagles

    Jun 21, 2018 10:38 PM2018-06-22 02:38:00 GMT
    Thursday, June 21 2018 10:38 PM EDT2018-06-22 02:38:11 GMT
    Dead eagle found in Federalsburg in February. (Photo: Glenn Breeding)Dead eagle found in Federalsburg in February. (Photo: Glenn Breeding)
    Dead eagle found in Federalsburg in February. (Photo: Glenn Breeding)Dead eagle found in Federalsburg in February. (Photo: Glenn Breeding)
    FEDERALSBURG, Md. - The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service says at least six bald eagles were poisoned with an illegal pesticide. In total, thirteen were found dead on a Caroline County farm back in February 2016. It is illegal to kill bald eagles in the U.S.More
    FEDERALSBURG, Md. - The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service says at least six bald eagles were poisoned with an illegal pesticide. In total, thirteen were found dead on a Caroline County farm back in February 2016. It is illegal to kill bald eagles in the U.S.More

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • New Details Emerge Over Deaths of 13 Bald Eagles

    New Details Emerge Over Deaths of 13 Bald Eagles

    Jun 21, 2018 10:38 PM2018-06-22 02:38:00 GMT
    Thursday, June 21 2018 10:38 PM EDT2018-06-22 02:38:11 GMT
    Dead eagle found in Federalsburg in February. (Photo: Glenn Breeding)Dead eagle found in Federalsburg in February. (Photo: Glenn Breeding)
    Dead eagle found in Federalsburg in February. (Photo: Glenn Breeding)Dead eagle found in Federalsburg in February. (Photo: Glenn Breeding)
    FEDERALSBURG, Md. - The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service says at least six bald eagles were poisoned with an illegal pesticide. In total, thirteen were found dead on a Caroline County farm back in February 2016. It is illegal to kill bald eagles in the U.S.More
    FEDERALSBURG, Md. - The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service says at least six bald eagles were poisoned with an illegal pesticide. In total, thirteen were found dead on a Caroline County farm back in February 2016. It is illegal to kill bald eagles in the U.S.More

  • Fruitland Man Arrested During Narcotics Investigation

    Fruitland Man Arrested During Narcotics Investigation

    Jun 21, 2018 1:04 PM2018-06-21 17:04:00 GMT
    Thursday, June 21 2018 2:26 PM EDT2018-06-21 18:26:12 GMT
    Over the course of the last several months, the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office Community Action Team, conducted a lengthy investigation into the distribution of narcotics throughout the county.More
    Over the course of the last several months, the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office Community Action Team, conducted a lengthy investigation into the distribution of narcotics throughout the county.More

  • State Police Investigate Two Truck Crash in Laurel

    State Police Close Road After Two Truck Crash in Laurel

    Jun 21, 2018 6:19 PM2018-06-21 22:19:00 GMT
    Thursday, June 21 2018 11:56 PM EDT2018-06-22 03:56:38 GMT
    Delaware State Police said officers were on the scene of a crash involving two trucks Thursday afternoon.More
    Delaware State Police said officers were on the scene of a crash involving two trucks Thursday afternoon.More

  • Maryland News</span><div style="float:right"><a href="/global/Category.asp?C=185256">More &gt;&gt;</a></div><span>Maryland NewsMore>>

  • Worcester County Fair Postponed

    Worcester County State Fair Postponed

    Jun 21, 2018 7:23 PM2018-06-21 23:23:00 GMT
    Thursday, June 21 2018 11:02 PM EDT2018-06-22 03:02:46 GMT
    Summer has officially started but Delmarva is still feeling the impact from this month's wet and soggy weather. 

    The Worcester County Fair was postponed because of wet grounds.    More
    Summer has officially started but Delmarva is still feeling the impact from this month's wet and soggy weather. 

    The Worcester County Fair was postponed because of wet grounds.     More

  • New Details Emerge Over Deaths of 13 Bald Eagles

    New Details Emerge Over Deaths of 13 Bald Eagles

    Jun 21, 2018 10:38 PM2018-06-22 02:38:00 GMT
    Thursday, June 21 2018 10:38 PM EDT2018-06-22 02:38:11 GMT
    Dead eagle found in Federalsburg in February. (Photo: Glenn Breeding)Dead eagle found in Federalsburg in February. (Photo: Glenn Breeding)
    Dead eagle found in Federalsburg in February. (Photo: Glenn Breeding)Dead eagle found in Federalsburg in February. (Photo: Glenn Breeding)
    FEDERALSBURG, Md. - The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service says at least six bald eagles were poisoned with an illegal pesticide. In total, thirteen were found dead on a Caroline County farm back in February 2016. It is illegal to kill bald eagles in the U.S.More
    FEDERALSBURG, Md. - The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service says at least six bald eagles were poisoned with an illegal pesticide. In total, thirteen were found dead on a Caroline County farm back in February 2016. It is illegal to kill bald eagles in the U.S.More

  • Deal Island Shoreline Restoration Coming Soon

    Deal Island Shoreline Restoration Coming Soon

    Jun 21, 2018 10:35 PM2018-06-22 02:35:00 GMT
    Thursday, June 21 2018 10:35 PM EDT2018-06-22 02:35:48 GMT
    As the jetty project ends in Smith Island, Deal Island is getting some much needed erosion help from the state.More
    As the jetty project ends in Smith Island, Deal Island is getting some much needed erosion help from the state.More
    •   
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices