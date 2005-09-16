Friday, Sept. 16, 2005

This is my last entry in my reporter's notebook for the devastation caused from Hurricane Katrina.

Our trip to Louisiana has left us all with memories and strong emotion from the heart of disaster: the homes and families torn apart, the shear power of Mother Nature. It taught us about the sadness of losing it all and the drive to piece things back together. I got to witness the brotherhood and togetherness of first responders and their bravery to head full-steam toward the eye of destruction without the blink of an eye.

On a personal note I'd like to thank the Salisbury Fire Department for allowing me to accompany them in order document this mission and I'd like to thank the men of the "Salisbury 9" for making me a part of the team.

To the hurricane victims and their families, you are in my thoughts and prayers.