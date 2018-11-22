Big test coming up for tiny satellites trailing Mars lander

Newly released video shows the dramatic moment firefighters rescued three people and two dogs as thick smoke and flames fast approached in Southern California

Hospital shooting began with demand for return of engagement ring, followed by gunfire and 4 dead

A California sheriff says the list of names of those unaccounted for after a deadly wildfire has increased to 870

President Donald Trump has provided the special counsel's office with written responses to questions on Russian election interference, his lawyers said Tuesday.

A small New Mexico village once attacked by Mexican revolutionary Pancho Villa is rejecting talk of a border wall and troops.

The FBI has created replicas of decoy heads used by prisoners to mount their infamous escape from Alcatraz Island in 1962.

(AP Photo/Eric Risberg). Shown is one of the cells that prisoners mounted a famous 1962 escape from, on Alcatraz Island Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018, in San Francisco. The FBI has created replicas of decoy heads used by prisoners to mount their infamous esc...

Thousands of residents who lost their homes or their loved ones in a Northern California wildfire will spend Thanksgiving in unexpected situations and with unfamiliar faces.

(AP Photo/Kathleen Ronayne). Hundreds of frozen turkeys are unloaded on the campus of California State University, in Chico, Calif., Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018. The nonprofit World Central Kitchen is preparing them for a Thanksgiving meal for residents d...

(AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews). Giant character balloons, including Charlie Brown, are being inflated the night before their appearance in the 92nd Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade, Wednesday Nov. 21, 2018, in New York.

(NASA/JPL-Caltech via AP). FILE - In this undated photo made available by NASA in March 2018, engineer Joel Steinkraus uses sunlight to test the solar arrays on one of the Mars Cube One project (MarCO) spacecraft at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in ...

(NASA/JPL-Caltech via AP). FILE - This illustration made available by NASA in March 2018 shows the twin Mars Cube One project (MarCO) spacecrafts flying over Mars with Earth and the sun in the distance. The MarCOs will be the first CubeSats, a kind of ...

By MARCIA DUNN

AP Aerospace Writer

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) - A pair of tiny experimental satellites trailing NASA's InSight spacecraft all the way to Mars face their biggest test yet.

Their mission: Broadcast immediate news, good or bad, of InSight's plunge through the Martian atmosphere on Monday.

Named WALL-E and EVE after the main characters in the 2008 animated movie, the twin CubeSats will pass within a few thousand miles (kilometers) of Mars as the lander attempts its dicey touchdown.

If these pipsqueaks manage to relay InSight's radio signals to ground controllers nearly 100 million miles (160 million kilometers) away, we'll know within minutes whether the spacecraft landed safely.

A look at InSight's itty-bitty sidekicks:

HITCHHIKERS

WALL-E and EVE, each the size of a briefcase, hitched a ride on the same rocket that launched InSight to Mars in May. CubeSats always share rockets; they're too small and inexpensive to warrant their own launch. This Mars Cube One project, or MarCO, built and managed by NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory, cost $18.5 million.

FLIGHT FORMATION

NASA kept the CubeSats about 6,000 miles (10,000 kilometers) away from InSight during the 300 million-mile (483 million-kilometer) journey to Mars to prevent any collisions or close calls. The mini satellites were just as far from each other for the same reason. The elbow room in this "very loose formation," as chief engineer Andy Klesh describes it, has varied during the mission and is narrowing as the spacecraft draws ever closer to Mars.

BEST BEHAVIOR

For the record, EVE has behaved better than WALL-E during the 6 1/2-month voyage to Mars. Each CubeSat has the same type of cold gas propulsion that's used in fire extinguishers to spray foam. In the film, WALL-E uses a fire extinguisher to propel through space. In reality, WALL-E has been leaking fuel almost since liftoff. Flight controllers have worked around the problem. Meanwhile, "EVE seems to follow her namesake and has been flying beautifully throughout the mission," said Klesh.

DRY RUN

In June, WALL-E and EVE aced a series of radio-relay tests using signals from a big dish antenna near Palo Alto, California. Klesh said that gives engineers confidence in the CubeSats' ability to do the same with InSight's signals on landing day. Last month, the pair sent back photos of Mars from 8 million miles (13 million kilometers) out. Mars was merely a bright pinpoint, but the team said it marked a proud CubeSat first.

ALL EARS

It takes eight minutes and seven seconds for a radio signal to get from Mars to Earth, one way. It should take less than a minute on top of that to get word from InSight, if the mini satellites cooperate. That means NASA could know InSight's fate close to real time. If WALL-E and EVE are mum, confirmation would come directly from the lander or, hours later, from spacecraft circling Mars.

FUTURE GOAL

As NASA explores new worlds, it would be handy to have listening outposts to beam back descent and landing updates. Spacecraft already in orbit around Mars serve that purpose whenever NASA sends a lander. But where there are no satellites - think asteroids or dwarf planets on the fringes of our solar system - CubeSats could step in, with little overhead and low cost.

BEYOND MARS

Whether or not they provide any insight on InSight, WALL-E and EVE will zoom past Mars and remain in an elliptical orbit around the sun. Engineers expect them to keep working for a couple weeks beyond Mars depending on how long the fuel and electronics last.

___

For AP's complete coverage of the Mars landing: https://apnews.com/MarsLanding

___

The Associated Press Health & Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute's Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

