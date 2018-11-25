Kenya: 3 Chinese to be charged with bribing investigators - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Kenya: 3 Chinese to be charged with bribing investigators

Posted: Updated:

  • NationalMore>>

  • 'We need hundreds': Fire victims' families urged to give DNA

    'We need hundreds': Fire victims' families urged to give DNA

    Tuesday, November 20 2018 3:32 PM EST2018-11-20 20:32:11 GMT
    Monday, November 26 2018 12:29 AM EST2018-11-26 05:29:09 GMT
    (Sudhin Thanawala). In this photo taken November 16, 2018, Stephen Meer, chief information officer from ANDE, demonstrates in Chico, Calif., his company's Rapid DNA analysis system, which is being used to try to ID victims of the Northern California wi...(Sudhin Thanawala). In this photo taken November 16, 2018, Stephen Meer, chief information officer from ANDE, demonstrates in Chico, Calif., his company's Rapid DNA analysis system, which is being used to try to ID victims of the Northern California wi...
    Authorities are using a rapid DNA test that produces results in just two hours to help identify the scores of people killed in the Northern California wildfire.More
    Authorities are using a rapid DNA test that produces results in just two hours to help identify the scores of people killed in the Northern California wildfire.More

  • Natural disasters will be a priority for incoming governors

    Natural disasters will be a priority for incoming governors

    Saturday, November 24 2018 10:14 AM EST2018-11-24 15:14:27 GMT
    Monday, November 26 2018 12:28 AM EST2018-11-26 05:28:21 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this Nov. 17, 2018 file photo, President Donald Trump talks with from left, Gov.-elect Gavin Newsom, as California Gov. Jerry Brown, walks at right during a visit to a neighborhood destroyed by the Camp wildfire i...(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this Nov. 17, 2018 file photo, President Donald Trump talks with from left, Gov.-elect Gavin Newsom, as California Gov. Jerry Brown, walks at right during a visit to a neighborhood destroyed by the Camp wildfire i...
    For US governors, including 19 taking office early next year, fires, floods and other natural disasters could become top policy concerns.More
    For US governors, including 19 taking office early next year, fires, floods and other natural disasters could become top policy concerns.More

  • Mississippi senator banking on boost from Trump rallies

    Mississippi senator banking on boost from Trump rallies

    Monday, November 26 2018 12:16 AM EST2018-11-26 05:16:54 GMT
    Monday, November 26 2018 12:28 AM EST2018-11-26 05:28:13 GMT
    (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, Pool). Appointed U.S. Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, R-Miss., answers a question during a televised Mississippi U.S. Senate debate with Democrat Mike Espy in Jackson, Miss., Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018.(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, Pool). Appointed U.S. Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, R-Miss., answers a question during a televised Mississippi U.S. Senate debate with Democrat Mike Espy in Jackson, Miss., Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018.
    Republican Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith has a clear theme as she campaigns to remain in office, telling Mississippi voters that she's an unshakable supporter of President Donald Trump.More
    Republican Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith has a clear theme as she campaigns to remain in office, telling Mississippi voters that she's an unshakable supporter of President Donald Trump.More
    •   

By TOM ODULA
Associated Press

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) - Three Chinese nationals will be charged by the country's anticorruption authority for paying a bribe to influence the outcome of fraud investigations, Kenya's director of public prosecutions said Sunday.

The three Chinese men work for the China Roads and Bridge Corp. at the Standard Gauge Railway in the coastal city of Mombasa, Noordin Haji said in a statement. Haji said the three will be charged with giving a bribe of $5,000.

Part of the Chinese Belt and Road initiative, the majority-Chinese financed Standard Gauge Railway is Kenya's largest infrastructure project since independence from Britain in 1963. Critics say the 610-kilometer (380-mile) project is overpriced and isn't value for money. In total it will cost $8 billion and critics have made comparisons to the Chinese-financed Ethiopian electric train to Djibouti which is 750 kilometers (465 miles) and cost $3.4billion.

China's Belt and Road initiative is a global endeavor aimed at reconstituting the Silk Road and linking China to all corners of Asia.

According to local media, investigators are looking into allegations that the three Chinese men and four Kenyans were part of a web skimming millions of shillings from train service daily revenue.

The seven men will be charged in court on Monday with bribery charges, according to the Daily Nation.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices