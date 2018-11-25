Kenya: 3 Chinese to be charged with bribing investigators

Newly released video shows the dramatic moment firefighters rescued three people and two dogs as thick smoke and flames fast approached in Southern California

Hospital shooting began with demand for return of engagement ring, followed by gunfire and 4 dead

A California sheriff says the list of names of those unaccounted for after a deadly wildfire has increased to 870

President Donald Trump has provided the special counsel's office with written responses to questions on Russian election interference, his lawyers said Tuesday.

A New Mexico woman who was brought back to life is suing the hospital for violating her rights.

Republican Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith has a clear theme as she campaigns to remain in office, telling Mississippi voters that she's an unshakable supporter of President Donald Trump.

(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, Pool). Appointed U.S. Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, R-Miss., answers a question during a televised Mississippi U.S. Senate debate with Democrat Mike Espy in Jackson, Miss., Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018.

For US governors, including 19 taking office early next year, fires, floods and other natural disasters could become top policy concerns.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this Nov. 17, 2018 file photo, President Donald Trump talks with from left, Gov.-elect Gavin Newsom, as California Gov. Jerry Brown, walks at right during a visit to a neighborhood destroyed by the Camp wildfire i...

Authorities are using a rapid DNA test that produces results in just two hours to help identify the scores of people killed in the Northern California wildfire.

(Sudhin Thanawala). In this photo taken November 16, 2018, Stephen Meer, chief information officer from ANDE, demonstrates in Chico, Calif., his company's Rapid DNA analysis system, which is being used to try to ID victims of the Northern California wi...

By TOM ODULA

Associated Press

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) - Three Chinese nationals will be charged by the country's anticorruption authority for paying a bribe to influence the outcome of fraud investigations, Kenya's director of public prosecutions said Sunday.

The three Chinese men work for the China Roads and Bridge Corp. at the Standard Gauge Railway in the coastal city of Mombasa, Noordin Haji said in a statement. Haji said the three will be charged with giving a bribe of $5,000.

Part of the Chinese Belt and Road initiative, the majority-Chinese financed Standard Gauge Railway is Kenya's largest infrastructure project since independence from Britain in 1963. Critics say the 610-kilometer (380-mile) project is overpriced and isn't value for money. In total it will cost $8 billion and critics have made comparisons to the Chinese-financed Ethiopian electric train to Djibouti which is 750 kilometers (465 miles) and cost $3.4billion.

China's Belt and Road initiative is a global endeavor aimed at reconstituting the Silk Road and linking China to all corners of Asia.

According to local media, investigators are looking into allegations that the three Chinese men and four Kenyans were part of a web skimming millions of shillings from train service daily revenue.

The seven men will be charged in court on Monday with bribery charges, according to the Daily Nation.

