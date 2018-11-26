Hawaii's false missile alert leads to new recommendations

A California sheriff says the list of names of those unaccounted for after a deadly wildfire has increased to 870

President Donald Trump has provided the special counsel's office with written responses to questions on Russian election interference, his lawyers said Tuesday.

A battle of words between doctors and the NRA over gun deaths gains new urgency following the shooting death of an emergency room doctor outside a Chicago hospital

A Chinese researcher claims that he helped make the world's first genetically edited babies

Four members of a family charged with killing eight people from another Ohio family will be arraigned separately, starting Tuesday with the suspect who shared a daughter with one of the victims.

(Ohio Attorney General's office via AP, File). FILE - These undated file images released by the Ohio Attorney General's office, show, top row from left, George "Billy" Wagner III and Angela Wagner, and bottom row from left, George Wagner IV and Edward ...

Couple, sons to be arraigned in Ohio family slayings of 8

Investigators plan to release a more detailed timeline of a mass shooting at a Southern California bar that killed 12 people.

(California Department of Motor Vehicles via AP, File). FILE - This 2017 file photo from the California Department of Motor Vehicles shows Ian David Long. Authorities said the Marine combat veteran opened fire Wednesday evening, Nov. 7, 2018, at a coun...

One of the last industrial anchors in what was once Ohio's manufacturing core is now on life support, just a little over a year after President Donald Trump told people not to leave and promised that jobs would come back to the area.

(AP Photo/Mark Duncan, File). FILE - In this Tuesday, June 15, 2010, file photo, workers at General Motors' Lordstown Assembly plant in Lordstown, Ohio, put the final touches on Chevy Cobalts. One of the last industrial anchors in what was once the hea...

Even though unemployment is low, the economy is growing and U.S. auto sales are near historic highs, General Motors is cutting thousands of jobs in a major restructuring aimed at generating cash to spend on innovation.

(Eduardo Lima/The Canadian Press via AP). Members of Unifor, the union representing the workers of Oshawa's General Motors assembly plant, stand near the entrance to the plant in Oshawa, Ontario, Monday, Nov. 26, 2018. General Motors will lay off thous...

(AP Photo/Caleb Jones, File). FILE - In this Dec. 1, 2017 file photo, Hawaii Emergency Management Agency officials work at the department's command center in Honolulu. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security's inspector general is recommending changes...

By AUDREY McAVOY

Associated Press

HONOLULU (AP) - The U.S. Department of Homeland Security's inspector general has recommended changes to the nation's emergency alert system after Hawaii officials in January mistakenly warned the public about an incoming ballistic missile.

The report issued last week calls for mandating that software vendors include message preview and cancelling features in their alert software. It recommends requiring that software vendors provide training to officials using their products.

A Hawaii Emergency Management Agency employee mistakenly sent the missile alert to cellphones and broadcasters on Jan. 13, triggering panic until the agency sent another message 38 minutes later notifying people it was a false alarm.

Homeland Security's inspector general prepared the report after U.S. Sen. Mazie Hirono of Hawaii asked it to examine the Federal Emergency Management Agency's role in the false missile alert.

Multiple investigations blamed Hawaii's false missile alert on human error and inadequate management safeguards. Both of these factors fall outside FEMA's purview.

The Hawaii Emergency Management Agency uses software with message preview and cancelling features.

The individual who sent the alert believed a real attack was imminent even though his colleagues understood they were participating in an exercise.

He selected the missile alert warning template from a drop-down menu, and clicked 'yes' in response to a prompt that read, 'Are you sure that you want to send this Alert?'

Hawaii officials successfully cancelled the message five minutes after it was sent, which prevented its retransmission over radio and television airwaves and stopped it from being sent to cellphones that were turned off when the alert was initially issued.

Lack of training wasn't found to be a concern in Hawaii, the inspector general's report said.

As a result, the inspector general's recommendations don't address the causes behind Hawaii's false alert. But they do address alert problems identified in other states.

For example, the state of Georgia once intended to send an alert about a winter storm warning but instead sent a confusingly worded message that referenced a civil emergency. Its software didn't allow the state to cancel the message.

In June 2017, Florida authorities attempted to send a child abduction Amber Alert to 54 counties but didn't know their software only allowed dissemination to a maximum of 31 locations at a time. As a result, 23 counties didn't receive the alert.

FEMA said it agrees with the recommendations.

Hirono said in a statement the inadequate safeguards found in the report were unacceptable.

"I will closely monitor FEMA's progress in implementing the Inspector General's recommendations to ensure such an incident never happens again in Hawaii, or in any other state that utilizes an emergency alert system," the Democratic senator said.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.