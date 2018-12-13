Special Christmas Parade Thrown For 11-Year-Old Snow Hill Boy Wi - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Special Christmas Parade Thrown for 11-Year-Old Snow Hill Boy With Cancer

GIRDLETREE, Md. - 11-year-old Jake Newcomer was diagnosed with stage four bone cancer just before Thanksgiving.

The sixth grader quickly began chemotherapy at Johns Hopkins, but was upset that his treatments caused him to miss the Berlin Christmas parade.  

"I thought there was always next year - but when my mom pitched the idea I didn't think she was serious," Jake said. 

So his family decided to make some phone calls to friends in the community to try to bring a parade to him.  On Thursday night, more than 200 vehicles from 97 organizations went down Cherix Road in Girdletree to surprise Jake in front of his home. 

"I had no idea it was going to be this huge, words can't even describe how happy it made me," Jake said. 

Jake's stepfather, Aren, said he never imagined the idea would grow into such a tremendous community effort. 

"It was just going to be like a little parade for him, I didn't tell him not too much, I wanted him to be surprised. He was speechless, all of us are speechless, his mom, me. I can't thank everyone enough," Aren said. 

Jake was greeted by classmates, law enforcement and neighbors with well wishes and gifts. 

"With all the people around me, I wouldn't want to go through this any other way," Jake said. 

The community truly coming together to make this a Christmas memory Jake will cherish forever.  Jake says he's going to bring up all the love and support he felt to Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore next week as he resumes his third round of treatments.

 
