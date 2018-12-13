Special Christmas Parade Thrown for 11-Year-Old Snow Hill Boy With Cancer

Eleven-year-old Jake Newcomer was diagnosed with stage four bone cancer just before Thanksgiving. The sixth grader quickly began chemotherapy at Johns Hopkins, but was upset that his treatments caused him to miss the Berlin Christmas parade. So his family decided to make some phone calls to friends in the community to try to bring a parade to him. On Thursday night, over 200 vehicles from 97 organizations went down Cherix Road in Girdletree.More
Sometimes we find ourselves in a place where we just don’t feel safe. It could be when you are walking alone to your car or when you are out for a walk and it just feels like someone may be lurking in the shadows. Today, we get a lesson in self defense from Delaware Self-Defense Academy.More
WBOC’s Salisbury offices had to be evacuated Thursday afternoon because of a bomb threat hoax that authorities say has targeted other businesses on Delmarva as well as many other locations across the country. The threat was received at around 2:30 p.m. Salisbury police responded to WBOC and brought in three bomb-sniffing dogs to search both the inside and outside of the premises.More
