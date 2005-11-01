Jimmy Hoppa

Jimmy and his wife live in Laurel, Del. Carol has been teaching in the Seaford School District since 1995. Jimmy led the Kids Church Konnection at the Park Lane Church of God in Federalsburg for six years with Carol, and they have been in children's ministry since 1994. Now, certified as lay ministers with the Church of God, Carol and Jimmy are coordinators for the new Celebrate Recovery program at Park Lane.

Jimmy is a firefighter and fire chaplain for the Laurel Fire Department, a community service chaplain, a disaster response chaplain certified by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, and a volunteer chaplain at Nanticoke Memorial Hospital in Seaford.

It was the year after he graduated high school that Jimmy broke into radio and hosted morning shows for the next 27 years. Jimmy says his fondest radio memory will always be when his toddler son would join him for the "Zachary and Daddy Radio Show" every Friday morning after Thanksgiving.

Other than Zack living at home, Jennifer lives in New York with her son, Nick, and daughter, Paige. Jimmy's oldest grandson, Tim, just reported for Army basic training!Erick is living in Laurel, Jason is a police officer in Oklahoma with his son Austin, and Mark lives here on Delmarva.

Email Jimmy at jhoppa@wboc.com.