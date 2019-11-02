World Series Champs Washington Nationals Get Their Parade

A Bridgeville pet groomer has been fired after he was caught on tape allegedly abusing a dog.
The groomer, James Campbell, 43, was arrested Monday, October 28, 2019, following an incident that occurred at Pet Emporium in Bridgeville.More
A Bridgeville pet groomer has been charged with animal cruelty after he was caught on video allegedly abusing a dog.More
Zach Parnes brings you the final score on November 1st 2019... We apologize for technical difficulties during this broadcast.More
Zach Parnes brings you the final score on November 1st 2019... We apologize for technical difficulties during this broadcast.More
On Thursday, Halloween night was one that many will not forget across Delmarva. Mother nature took it's toll with severe winds and rain leaving it's path. People are cleaning up after a violent storm that shook houses in Berlin and else where.More
On Thursday, Halloween night was one that many will not forget across Delmarva. Mother nature took it's toll with severe winds and rain leaving it's path. People are cleaning up after a violent storm that shook houses in Berlin and else where.More