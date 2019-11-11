Businesses & Organizations Honor Veterans Throughout Sussex Coun - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Businesses & Organizations Honor Veterans Throughout Sussex County

Posted: Updated:

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - Meineke in Lewes, DART and American Legion are a few of the groups that honored veterans through free services and ceremonies. 

Meineke's location in Lewes offered free oil changes, food provided by Big Oyster Brewey, flu shots from the Veterans Weather Mobile Unit and hot air balloon rides. Owner and shop operator Dave Repass said the funds for the day came out of the shop's pocket. 

"With our local veterans, it's an honor to serve them and we have to take care of them. Without them and what they did for us, we wouldn't have the freedoms today that we have," said Repass. 

In Millsboro, the America Legion Post 28 had their annual flag ceremony for veterans who have passed away. Program director for the Korean War Veterans Association of Sussex County Walter Koopman said he owes his life to the veterans who fought in wars before him. 

"I stand here because of this World War 2 man and a lot of vets think that way at my age," said Koopman. 

In Rehoboth Beach,  the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7447 and Ladies Auxiliary sponsored a ceremony at the bandstand to honor veterans and their service to the country. 

DART offered free bus rides to veterans who presented a valid veterans ID. The offer also applied to spouses and partners. 

 

 

 

 

  • Delaware NewsDelaware NewsMore>>

  • Delaware Sisters Creating School Library in Ghana

    Delaware Sisters Creating School Library in Ghana

    Monday, November 11 2019 10:18 PM EST2019-11-12 03:18:03 GMT
    Monday, November 11 2019 10:18 PM EST2019-11-12 03:18:16 GMT
    Two sisters from Dover are ensuring students around the world have bedtime stories and the power of books in their own hands.More
    Two sisters from Dover are ensuring students around the world have bedtime stories and the power of books in their own hands. More

  • Dover Recognizes Veterans Day

    Dover Recognizes Veterans Day

    Monday, November 11 2019 9:33 PM EST2019-11-12 02:33:34 GMT
    Monday, November 11 2019 9:33 PM EST2019-11-12 02:33:44 GMT
    DOVER, Del. --- Hundreds on Monday gathered in Dover to honor former service member's during a Veterans Day ceremony. The event was held at theKent County Veterans Memorial Park in Dover and paid tribute to veterans who have served in the U.S. Military. "More
    DOVER, Del. --- Hundreds on Monday gathered in Dover to honor former service member's during a Veterans Day ceremony. The event was held at theKent County Veterans Memorial Park in Dover and paid tribute to veterans who have served in the U.S. Military. "More

  • Sussex Countians Prepare for First Snowfall

    Sussex Countians Prepare for First Snowfall

    Monday, November 11 2019 7:27 PM EST2019-11-12 00:27:21 GMT
    Monday, November 11 2019 7:27 PM EST2019-11-12 00:27:29 GMT
    Delmarva will be getting their first snow of the season Tuesday and there are mixed reactions from residents.More
    Delmarva will be getting their first snow of the season Tuesday and there are mixed reactions from residents.More
    •   
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices