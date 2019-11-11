Businesses & Organizations Honor Veterans Throughout Sussex County

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - Meineke in Lewes, DART and American Legion are a few of the groups that honored veterans through free services and ceremonies.

Meineke's location in Lewes offered free oil changes, food provided by Big Oyster Brewey, flu shots from the Veterans Weather Mobile Unit and hot air balloon rides. Owner and shop operator Dave Repass said the funds for the day came out of the shop's pocket.

"With our local veterans, it's an honor to serve them and we have to take care of them. Without them and what they did for us, we wouldn't have the freedoms today that we have," said Repass.

In Millsboro, the America Legion Post 28 had their annual flag ceremony for veterans who have passed away. Program director for the Korean War Veterans Association of Sussex County Walter Koopman said he owes his life to the veterans who fought in wars before him.

"I stand here because of this World War 2 man and a lot of vets think that way at my age," said Koopman.

In Rehoboth Beach, the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7447 and Ladies Auxiliary sponsored a ceremony at the bandstand to honor veterans and their service to the country.

DART offered free bus rides to veterans who presented a valid veterans ID. The offer also applied to spouses and partners.