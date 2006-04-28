Win a trip to L.A. to see a taping of Wheel of Fortune or Jeopardy! and a chance to try out for one of the shows!!!

You could win a trip to Los Angeles to see a taping of Wheel of Fortune or Jeopardy! Plus, you might even get to try out for the show! Just watch Wheel of Fortune at 7 p.m. and Jeopardy at 7:30 p.m. on our sister station UPN21, every night from now until May 24.

Make sure to pay attention for the Wheel of Fortune/Jeopardy Word of the Day. Then, watch WBOC News This Morning the following day from 5:30 to 7:30 a.m. When Jenni or Jimmy says it is time to call, we will take the first caller who knows the Word of Day. That person will win a Daily Prize pack and be registered to win the Grand Prize trip… which, again, is a trip to Los Angeles to watch a taping of Wheel of Fortune or Jeopardy! and a tryout for the show of your choice.