Minear Named DSP Trooper of the Year

04/28/2006

DOVER- Cpl. Jason E. Minear has been named 2005 Delaware State Police Trooper of the Year.

Col. Thomas F. MacLeish, superintendent of the Delaware State Police, made the announcement about Minear on Friday at the 2006 Annual Awards Ceremony, which was held Friday at the Dover Downs Hotel.

Minear began his career on October 16, 1998. After completing the academy, he was assigned to uniform patrol at Troop 3 in Camden where he has also served as a member of the Governor’s Task Force. According to MacLeish, Minear has distinguished himself as an exceptional performer who is well respected by his supervisors and his colleagues.

During his acceptance speech, Minear expressed his gratitude for being selected as the 2005 Trooper of the Year. He thanked the Troop 3 Command Staff and gave a special thank you to the fellow members of the Governor’s Task Force as this award is a shared recognition of their teamwork. Minear acknowledged the sacrifice his family has made and expressed his gratitude for their support throughout his career.

Annually, the Superintendent of the Delaware State Police and the Delaware State Police Executive Staff select the Delaware State Police Trooper of the Year. The individuals listed below were nominated for the 2005 Trooper of the Year Award: