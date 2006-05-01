Do you have what it takes to be the ultimate Survivor? Can you outwit, outplay and outlast the competition? If so, you've got to try out for america's favorite reality show, Survivor! It's WBOC's Survivor Casting Call sponsored by Furniture Land!

Just stop by Furniture Land in Delmar on June 3 from noon to 4 p.m. to be interviewed for the show!

And don't miss your chance to play to win $1 million!

Tips for When You Show up to the WBOC Survivor Casting Call

Let the producers know that you have what it takes to make it for weeks without any contact from the outside world!

Be yourself! The producers want to see the real you.

Show off your talent! If you have a special skill, we want to see it.

Make sure to print out the application form below, complete it in advance and bring it with you.

OPTIONAL- Bring a 3-minute VHS tape, telling us why you want to be on Survivor. Don't have a VHS camera? No worries! We'll videotape you at Furniture Land!

Directions to the Venue

Points South of Delmar

Take Rt. 13 North to the Delaware/Maryland Line.

Make a Right 1/10 mile past the line into the Furniture Land Parking Lot.

Points North of Delmar